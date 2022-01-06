Sheriff Juan Figueroa to launch re-election campaign

The campaign to re-elect Juan Figueroa announced that the Sheriff will officially launch his run for re-election on Thursday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey, Steven Kelley, President and CEO of Ellenville Hospital, and Evelyn Clarke, Esopus Town Councilwoman, will be in attendance.

Elected in 2018, the sheriff will speak of his past term in office and discuss future plans before taking questions from the press.

The event was originally scheduled to be in-person, but Figueroa opted to make it a virtual launch because of his concern for public safety in light of the uptick in Covid cases. The public is invited to attend and can register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlceCgrT8uHNbd07lyvoK5qwqQNbEu_KpI