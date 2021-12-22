Briefly noted in Kingston (12/22/21)

An unsilent night in Kingston

On Friday night, December 17 holiday shoppers in uptown Kingston experienced a unique sight and sound as about 60 people, some festively dressed, walked with a recorder or their phone playing composer Phil Kline’s original song, Unsilent Night, written specifically to be heard outdoors in December. Since the first one in 1992, it has been performed in cities all over the world and this was Kingston’s second performance. The organizer, Kevin Muth, carefully chose a 45-minute route through uptown to create a unique mobile sound sculpture that was different from every listener’s perspective.

Kingston awarded $654,500 grant for Kingston Point Park Improvements

Mayor Steven T. Noble has announced that the City of Kingston has been awarded a $654,500 grant for the Kingston Point Park Improvements Project’s Phase 2.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced grants awarded through the NYS Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program funded under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund, including $654,500 for the City of Kingston to address flooding at Kingston Point Park. The Kingston Point Park Improvements Project Phase 2 will improve drainage and elevation on one side of the parking lot and will return the other side to a natural wetland. The project will provide access to the existing BMX bike facility and will enhance connections to the Empire State Trail with new crosswalks, sidewalks and pathways.

“We want to thank the Department of State for this generous grant to complete an important project in a beloved Kingston park. This project aligns with our long-term vision and commitment to sustained access to this beautiful part of our City,” said Mayor Noble. “Due to sea-level rise, Kingston Point Park is a vulnerable site, which is why we have invested resources in its sustainability, working to make Kingston Point more resilient to help ensure it will survive well into the future.”

“We’re thrilled to be awarded grant funding for the next phase of this project,” said Lynsey Timbrouck. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a tremendous surge in the use of our parks, trails and outdoor facilities. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we make investments in our recreational spaces to accommodate the growing demand we are experiencing. These improvements will be crucial in providing increased access to our popular dog park, BMX track, softball field and disc golf course throughout the Kingston Point Park.”

“Kingston Point Park is a gem in the parks system, yet at ever-increasing risk of flooding and sea level rise. The City, along with many partners locally and on the state level, has committed to addressing the threats by proactively visioning, designing and building a whole new space that will be accessible for generations to come,” said Julie Noble, Environmental Education & Sustainability Coordinator. “The second phase will allow us to take a nuanced and forward-thinking approach to redesigning Kingston Point, which will include facilitating the natural progression of wetland development and migration, while also being responsible park stewards. I am thrilled with the advancements we have made to date and truly look forward to advancing this next phase.”

Kingston Point Park Infrastructure Improvements Project Phase 1, which included the creation of a youth soccer field and a new parking lot, was recently completed. In addition to the added amenities, the project incorporated accessibility, sustainability and resiliency in the design, which addressed sea level rise and flooding. Phase 1 included green infrastructure elements to manage stormwater and to maximize the green space. The soccer field will be open in the spring, once the grass is established and the lines and goals are installed. A new accessible playground will also be constructed at the site this spring.

The total project cost for the Kingston Point Park Improvements Project’s Phase 2 is estimated at $750,000. The remaining $95,500 will be a local match.

More information at https://engagekingston.com/kingston-point-park-project.

Kitt Potter appointed Kingston’s new director of Arts & Cultural Affairs

Kingston mayor Steven T. Noble has announced the appointment of Kitt Potter as the new director of Arts & Cultural Affairs. She will start work on January 3, 2022.

Potter brings to the City of Kingston’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs over 20 years of experience in research, strategic planning, resource and program development and festival/event management. Potter has played a lead role in securing major grants and sponsorships on behalf of education, business and government institutions as well as community, youth and arts-based organizations in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Potter’s previous work history includes serving as executive director for Maverick Concerts in Woodstock and interim executive director of ArtSpace Herndon, as well as a grantwriter for SUNY Sullivan County, director of development/community events coordinator for the Glenn Hines Memorial Boys & Girls Club and director for the Hudson/Catskill Regional Workforce Development Institute.

“Kitt has proven her ability to inspire diverse communities to work together. With extensive experience in arts administration, she will bring her unique expertise and community-building to the position,” said Mayor Noble. “We look forward to seeing all that Kitt will accomplish in her new role and welcome her to the team!”

“It is with gratitude and enthusiasm that I move forward in service to the great City of Kingston as the director of Arts and Cultural Affairs,” said Potter. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with our incredible Mayor Noble, the brilliant advisors comprising the Arts Commission and to play a role in strengthening our creative economy while enhancing the quality of life for our beloved community.”

Potter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Psychology from Howard University. She serves as a board member of Calling All Poets, on the Programming Committee for the Rosendale Theatre Collective and on the Woodstock Cultural Alliance. She is a Hudson Valley native, currently living in High Falls.

Getting their merry on in Kingston

On Saturday, December 18 D.R.A.W Studio at Energy Square in Kingston, held a Merry Makers Day. Children and adults participated in this free gift-making event. Supplies were provided to make ornaments, decorated picture frames, custom pinback buttons, cards, gift bags and more.