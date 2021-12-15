Briefly noted in Saugerties (12/15/21)

Holiday in the Village enjoyed by all

“Thank you to everyone who helped organize this wonderful event, my kids and I had a fabulous time, thank you to all the businesses who sponsored this event!” were just some of the comments received by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, organizer of Holiday in the Village in Saugerties, on Sunday, December 5.

After skipping last year because of Covid precautions, everyone agreed that attendees seemed a bit happier, a bit merrier and seemed to have a lot more fun than previous years. There were Covid precautions, such as having Santa in the open-air barn at the Dutch Barn at the Kiersted House and masks being required to watch the free shows at the Orpheum Theater, but no one seemed to mind. According to Chamber chair Mark Smith, “More stores and businesses seemed to participate this year, helping to make it such a fun event.” There were craft fairs, live music at JJ Newberry, a tree decoration contest at the Library, a free movie and a magician at the Orpheum Theater, Santa and his elf at the Dutch Barn, as well as shops and restaurants providing free goodies and decorating their windows for the holiday season. “Of course, we also had the toy raffle by Bob Siracusano’s Sawyer Automotive Foundations and Carol Ann and Ray Mayone’s horse-drawn wagon,” added Smith.

It was tough to single out the favorite event. For many, it was the more than 119 bikes being raffled off at the Reis parking lot. For others, it was riding in the horse-drawn carriage or seeing Santa. But it was hard to top the fire engine parade at the end of the day and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Seamon Park. “It was an amazing day, and people can’t wait to see what the Chamber of Commerce has planned for next year.”

— Richard Walker

Carols with the Cows in Saugerties

Join the Catskill Animal Sanctuary on Saturday, December 18 for a cozy afternoon of carols, cocoa and cows! Classic holiday songs have been rewritten for a festival celebration of the season and their beloved rescued cows. There will be tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at their facility on 316 Old Stage Road in Saugerties. Tickets must be bought in advance. Contact them at info@casanctuary.org or (845) 336-8447.

Saugerties Community Band concert December 19

The Saugerties Community Band will perform a holiday concert on Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m. at the Reformed Church of Saugerties, located at 173 Main Street. A brass prelude will take place from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. The band will be conducted by Sue Lichtenberg.

A goodwill offering will be accepted, and CDC masking and distancing will be observed.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service

The Blue Mountain Reformed Church, located at 10 Blue Mountain Church Road in Saugerties, will celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with a candlelight service on December 24 at 7 p.m. James Dykeman will conduct the worship service and guitarist justjames will lead the choir in providing the music.

“Destination Pets” and “Watercolor Studio 42” on Lighthouse TV 23 in January

Saugerties Lighthouse TV23 has announced that Destination Pets will begin in January on Fridays at 1 and 7 p.m. Topics will include cats, dogs, gerbils, horses, reptiles and more. Also starting in January is Watercolor Studio 42 with Ben Macomber every Monday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.