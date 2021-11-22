Briefly noted in Saugerties (11/24/21)

Town of Saugerties seeks candidates for UC Planning Board

The Town of Saugerties is accepting applications to fill two vacant positions, a regular member and an alternate member, on the Ulster County Planning Board. The mission of the Ulster County Planning Board (UCPB) is to promote, encourage and support solutions among levels of government, agencies and other stakeholders in matters affecting conservation, preservation and development. In pursuing this mission, it is of critical importance that the Planning Board and its staff be widely accessible to the public, comprised of technically and professionally experienced members, broadly represented geographically and independent from political influence.

The very nature of the Board’s duties and the responsibilities of its staff require a nonpartisan approach in order to work for the benefit and welfare of Ulster County, to represent the Town of Saugerties for a four-year term, each to expire on December 31, 2025.

Saugerties residents are invited to submit letters of interest, including résumés and pertinent experience. All applicants will be considered. Deadline for letters of intent is December 6; they can be sent to the Supervisor’s Office, 4 High Street, Saugerties NY 12477 or via e-mail to twood@saugertiesny.gov.

Saugerties Boys & Girls Club Craft Fair

The Saugerties Boys & Girls Club will hold a Craft Fair on Sunday, December 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Club House, located at 45 Partition Street in Saugerties. The fair will feature handcrafted gifts from local crafters and vendors, raffles and a visit from Santa. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Holiday in the Village

A community holiday celebration throughout the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 5 from noon to 6 p.m. on Market, Main and Partition Streets. For additional information, e-mail info@discoversaugerties.com or visit discoversaugerties.com.

Reformed Church of Saugerties Christmas Craft Fair

The Reformed Church of Saugerties will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Church, located at 173 Main Street in Saugerties. The Fair specializes in themed gift baskets, gently used Christmas items and fresh greens.

For additional information, e-mail refsaug@yahoo.com or visit saugertiesreformed.org.