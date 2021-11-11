Defunding Police and Covering The News | HV1 Podcast #5

A movement to “defund the police” is heating up in Kingston, with the tragic Monica Goods murder trial becoming a rallying point for both activists and police. What will it take for these increasingly polarized sides to find common ground? Brian Hollander offers his thoughts as a veteran of the news force.

Publisher Geddy Sveikauskas also drops by to discuss how Hudson Valley One covers the news. We touch on a variety of newsworthy topics including prisons, politicians, and declining life expectancy.