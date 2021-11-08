Vegan Fast Food Drive-Thru Draws Long Lines In Kingston

Who would’ve guessed that vegans were secretly craving the chance to eat the kind of food that’s supposed to be bad for you? Brooklyn hipsters, that’s who. Proprietor Jeremy Robinson-Leon, a PR executive who fled the City for Kingston during the pandemic last year, asked himself, “Why not create a totally new, totally exciting burger stop from the ground up for 2021, building on the history of America’s great, classic burger restaurants and challenging ourselves to imagine what else is possible? A place for people – starting with an exceptional, fair workplace and building up from there to provide an entirely distinctive offering to our community.”
Advertisement
That’s right: Moonburger has no dining room, no place to sit down. It’s as minimal a “restaurant” experience as one could imagine. The only way to get your food is to sit in your car until it’s your turn. Already there has been some snarky commentary on social media on the subject of whether eating vegan shrinks your carbon footprint if your automobile is idling and spewing CO2 into the atmosphere while you wait. Probably not, so the incentive here must be the food itself, more than the need to feel environmentally virtuous.
Was it worth it? Depends on the strength of your nostalgia for takeout burgers. We tried the “classic cheeseburger,” which cheats a bit: While the patty is a Beyond Burger, it’s served under real dairy cheese on a gluten-free but non-vegan potato roll (a strictly vegan roll costs extra). Our conclusion was that it was better than any standard cheeseburger from a fast-food place. However, while it had an acceptably beeflike taste and texture, the thin patty would not fool or satisfy anyone looking for, say, a nice thick free-range Kobe burger. There’s simply no way to make it come out rare and juicy.
But that’s not what you come here for, is it? It’s the familiar, comforting experience of a family jaunt to the drive-in burger joint, minus the dead cow, the bad cholesterol and the dollars in the till of some gigantic faceless global corporation that exploits the planet and its minimum-wage, no-benefits employees.Besides burgers with cheese and without, the limited Moonburger menu offers pretty decent fries, in both “classic” and cayenne-dusted “hot” varieties – the latter not too overwhelming even for Scoville Scale wimps. Cheese sauce for dipping your fries costs extra. You can get an apple for dessert. Beverage choices are a variety of carbonated drinks, iced tea, bottled water and the Brownie Batter Shake. Made with oat milk and chocolate ganache, the latter is non-dairy and tastes it, lacking the rounded mouthfeel one associates with a true milkshake. But it’s dense, very chocolatey and does indeed evoke a drinkable brownie.
Moonburger is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit www.moonburger.com to view the full menu.