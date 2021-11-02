MyKingstonKids Halloween Festival and Parade on Halloween eve

MyKingstonKids Halloween Festival and Parade took place on Halloween eve afternoon, just as the dark rainy skies cleared and the sun broke through. The parade started in the Kingston Plaza with witches, goblins, princesses and cowboys, among other costumed children, adults and pets, walking or riding a float down Broadway to the YMCA parking lot. This year’s theme was “Ghostbusters,” and the festivities included a costume fashion show, vendor trick or treating, live performances, family games and activities, music, food and a special live Ghostbusters performance.