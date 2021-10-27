Governor Kathy Hochul to attend ‘Get-Out-The-Vote’ rally in Saugerties

Governor Kathy Hochul will be at the Cantine Field Pavilion in Saugerties on Saturday, October 30, at 1:00pm to urge voters to go to the polls. With a Democratic majority in the Ulster County Legislature in play and crucial propositions on the ballot, the Governor is not leaving anything to chance.

Hochul will be joined by NY State Senator Michelle Hinchey, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher, Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, and Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello in support of the Saugerties Democratic candidates. Leading up to Sunday’s last day of early voting, the ‘Get-Out-The-Vote’ rally is a clarion call to supporters that off-year elections are just as important as national contests.

“Local government is our last line of defense against attacks on our democracy, and now more than ever we need to elect people of integrity to local and county office,” said Kelleigh McKenzie, Chair of the Ulster County Democratic Committee. “We are honored that Governor Hochul will be in Ulster County to champion our candidates and help get out the vote.”

In addition to elected officials, Ulster County Legislative candidates Aaron Levine and Joe Maloney and Town Board candidates Kevin Freeman and Kayleigh Zaloga will share the stage with the governor. Underscoring the importance of local elections, Hochul will be in Saugerties on Saturday come rain or shine.

The public is invited to attend this rally and share some sweets, hot cider, and live music with the governor and other dignitaries. Early voting is from 10am-3pm on the 30th and Ulster County residents are encouraged to vote at the Saugerties Senior Center prior to the event.

“What a special opportunity for our community!” said Lanny Walter, Chair of the Saugerties Democratic Committee. “Show up at Cantine Field to see our terrific Democratic candidates and meet the Governor too.”