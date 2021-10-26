Halloween in the Hudson Valley

Peace, Love & Pumpkins – On view daily at 6:30pm through October 31. An enchanting walk. During this family-friendly experience, guests will wind through the garden trails of our beautiful grounds, which will highlight unique, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art. Delight in displays featuring Woodstock festival icons, dinosaurs, mermaids, BigFoot, and so much more! Bethel Woods, 200 Hurd Rd., Bethel. Info: bethelwoodscenter.org



Tinhorn Rebellion Fright Trails – Daylight Track is open 1:30-3:30 p.m. & the After-Dark Track runs 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, through October 31. Trek the spooky trail through farmhouse, barn, fields, and woods..if you dare! The after-dark track is for teens and adults. Based on the true story of the legendary Tinhorn Rebellion, the fright trail at Seed Song Farm is giving this historical tale a new spin. The daylight track is for families and children. Daylight track: $10 per person. After-dark track: $15 per person. Seed Song Farm, 158 Esopus Ave., Kingston. Info: 845-383-1528, info@seedsongfarm.org, seedsongfarm.org/fright-trail

Ghostly Gallop Virtual 5k and Library Fundraiser. Runs through October 31. Support the Hudson Area Library and compete in our 21st annual – and 2nd virtual – Ghostly Gallop 5k! Visit ghostlygallop. Run or walk a 5K between October 16-31, and submit your time on the Ghostly Gallop website. The fastest men and women runners will receive a Cranna Cup, the traditional trophy for the race’s top finishers. Every participant will receive a free t-shirt, and prizes will also be awarded to the individuals and teams most successful at fundraising. Info: 203-253-9299; programs@hudsonarealibrary.org; ghostlygallop.info.

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Picking. October 30 & 30, 10:30a.m. – 5:30p.m. Free scenic hayrides to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Wallkill View Farm, 15 Route 299 West, New Paltz. Info: 845-255-3432, wallkillviewfarmmarket.com

Drive-thru Trail! Theme: Watt World of Halloween Horrors. October, 28-31. Trail is open starting at 7 p.m. Spooky & fun drive. Located at 310 Scotchtown Rd., Goshen. Info: 845-294-3391.

Spooky Lantern Cruise. October 29-30, various time slots. Local tales of legends and lore aboard Solaris. Passengers will explore the Hudson River and Rondout Creek by searchlight and listen to legends and lore of the Hudson River from the pages of Washington Irving or straight from newspaper headlines of centuries past. Tickets range from $20-$25 and all proceeds support the museum’s educational programs. Hudson River Maritime Museum, 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston. Info: solarboattours.org; 845-338-0071.

Historic Red Hook’s 2021 Cemetery Crawl. Daily through October 30. A month-long cemetery crawl through the many hauntingly beautiful graveyards that cover the villages and countryside. Participants can compete for prizes by taking part in a scavenger hunt across five, historically significant Red Hook graveyards. While hunting, hear the stories of the graveyards’ residents in this self-guided walking tour. The scavenger hunt and self-guided tours available at historicredhook.org/cemeterycrawl. October 30th: Closing Award Ceremony at Elmendorph Green at 2 p.m. Claim your prizes!

October 27

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner: A Wedding in Transylvania. October 27, 7-9 p.m. A murder dinner show to die for! Witness the marriage of your distant cousin Frankie Alucard to Jane Dough, a mysterious girl from the mortal side of the tracks. This match made in hell has three murders. Come in costume, dance and dine, and guess whodunit! This event includes a three course dinner and a cash bar. Best Western Plus Kingston Hotel And Conference Center, 503 Washington Ave., Kingston. Info: 845-475-7973; murdercafe.ny@gmail.com

October 29

Frost Valley’s Halloween Weekend . October 29 4 p.m.-October 31 12 p.m. Costume parties, pumpkin painting, and apple cider making, Halloween has never been so eerily exciting. When the sun goes down, we have something for guests of all ages. Win prizes in our silly Halloween games for the little ones or the brave at heart can test their courage walking through our haunted trail…if you dare! 2000 Frost Valley Rd., Claryville. Info: 845-985-2291, ext. 450; reservations@frostvalley.org

Costume Parade & Halloween Boo Bash. October 29, 5:30pm. Show off your Halloween Costume! Bring your carved pumpkin to display (tea lights will be provided). Boo Bash will feature a Harp and Thistle Studio & a Shadow Puppet Show. Join Ichabod Crane and Mrs. Van Tassel for an evening of classic Halloween themed fun! Sing along, shadow puppets, beautiful fiddle music, and spooky sound effects! Who is the mysterious spectre of the headless horseman? Celebrating the 201st anniversary of Washington Irving’s Classic American Short Story. Spooky, but not super scary. Some very young children may find some themes intense. Please register ahead of time. Beekman Public Library, 11 Town Center Blvd, Hopewell. Info:845-724-3414.

Halloween Trunk or Treat in Boiceville! October 29, 4-6 p.m. 2nd annual Argos Trunk or Treat! Alice In Wonderland themed. Bring your pets and kids for a fun drive thru Trunk or Treat! Argos Animal Hospital, 4155 Route 28, Boiceville.

Children’s Halloween Parade in Saugerties. October 29, 6 p.m. Show off your costumes! Line-up starts at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal parking lot behind Mirabella’s; step-off is at 6 p.m. The parade will end at the firehouse at 43 Partition Street for costume judging and light refreshments. Sponsored by the Village of Saugerties Fire Department.

Walkway at Night: Halloween Edition. October 29, 6-7p.m.

With the moon hanging high in the sky and the Mid-Hudson Bridge twinkling in the distance, there is truly nothing like a moonlit evening on the World’s Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge. Everyone, including children, must reserve a ticket for entry at walkway.org/walkwayatnight and check in at the appropriate gate upon arrival. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume and children will receive a treat upon entry. $5. Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, 61 Parker Ave., Poughkeepsie.

Haunted Mansion at Elting Library. October 29, 6-9 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group at Elting Library is creating and hosting a Haunted Mansion in the library’s Vera Rushforth Reading Garden. Tours for small groups are available by appointment. Children and adults of all ages are welcome, but the scene might be too scary for the very young. Register your group online at bit.ly/3naxYTh or call Elting Library at 845-255-5030 for more information. Elting Library, 93 Main St., New Paltz.

Boo at the Zoo Movie Night: Hotel Transylvania. October 29, 6:30 p.m. Join the Friends of Forsyth Nature Center, the Junior League of Kingston and Kingston Parks and Recreation for a Halloween movie in the park. Hotel Transylvania is a family friendly animated movie for all ages! Come in costume and get some Halloween treats. Forsyth Park, 157 Lucas Ave, Kingston.

Night Market at Peace, Love & Pumpkins. October 29-31, 6:30-10 p.m. No tricks, just treats! Shop more than 50 craft and specialty food vendors. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Hurd Rd., Bethel. Info: bethelwoodscenter.org/events

Halloween is back in Rosendale Beetlejuice & Teen Dance Party. October 29, 7:30-10 p.m. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (PG) followed by a Teen Dance Party until 10p.m. Presented by Cinemaniacs – Rosendale Theatre’s Teen Advisory Board. Movie/dance party (teens only): $15 no costume/$10 in costume; movie only (adults welcome): $12 no costume/$8 in costume. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main St., Rosendale. Info: 917-865-2706, marcia_kline@widernet.info, rosendaletheatre.org

Bardavon’s Big Screen Film: Nosferatu (1922). October 29, 7:30 p.m. One of the silent era’s most influential masterpieces, Nosferatu‘s eerie, gothic feel — and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire — set the template for the horror films that followed. Performance includes live organ accompaniment performed by John Baratta. Plus costume contests, a photo booth, and spooktacular events before the film! Tickets: $6. Ulster Performing Arts Center, 601 Broadway, Kingston. Info: bardavon.org

Toombs Dixon. October 29, 8-11 p.m. A Halloween Weekend Thrill(er)! Toombs Dixon celebrates the birth of rock and roll, performing the music of Chuck Berry, The Ventures, Fats Domino, Carl Perkins, Earl Bostic, Little Willie John, Hank Williams, Jr., The Everly Brothers and more. Featuring: Jack Petruzzelli and Rich Pagano from The Fab Faux, Jay Collins from The Gregg Allman Band and Peter Yarin of The Nighthawks. Join us for a Halloween weekend rave up. Costume: optional. Dancing: encouraged! Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker St, Bearsville. Info: bearsvilletheater.com

October 30

Halloween Crafts for Kids. October 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come in and make a foam Halloween face mask or take a kit home to do on your own! Olive Free Library, 4033 Rte. 28A, West Shokan.

Spooky Stop Motion Animation Workshop for Tweens. October 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sarah Timberlake Taylor, The Art Effect’s award-winning animation instructor, will visit the Hudson Area Library this fall to lead an experimental animation workshop for kids ages 10 to 14. Join in for some ghoulish fun and help set up stop motion sets to animate supernatural stories. Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees. Space is limited. Free event. To register for a session, email programs@hudsonarealibrary.org or call 518-828-1792, ext. 101. Hudson Area Library, 51 North 5th Street, Hudson.

Howl & Holler Weekend. October 30, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free treat bags with orangutan friendly Halloween candy. Free activity booklets for kids, special activities & food trucks. Wear your Halloween costume! No walk-ins, you must register ahead of time. Trevor Zoo, Millbrook School, 282 Millbrook School Rd., Millbrook. Info: trevorzoo.org.

Hudson Trunk or Treat Dalmatian Edition! October 30, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us for a special in-person event. Free. FASNY Museum of Firefighting, 117 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson. Info: 518-822-1875; jamie@fasnyfiremuseum.com, shorturl.at/auAR4

I SPY Halloween Scavenger Haunt. October 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A Monster Mash this Halloween at Kenridge Farm! Ghosts and Ghouls are invited to celebrate Halloween at HHNM along the I Spy Halloween Trail! Find all of the items hidden along the I SPY trail and a treat will be waiting upon your return! This self-guided activity is a great way for families to celebrate Halloween with COVID-19 precautions in place. Costumes are encouraged! Registration required. All tickets are $10. Children under 2 are free. Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, Cornwall. Info: hhnm.org/special-events-1

Spooky Story Time. October 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Prepare for a reading of several favorite Halloween picture books accompanied by Carl Welden on the Theremin. Haunted Century House as a finale! Free event. Snyder Estate, 668 Route 213, Rosendale. Info: 845-658-9900, info@centuryhouse.org, bit.ly/3oZ9uP7

“Spook-tacular” Activities at Elting Library. October 30, 11a.m. Halloween story time on the hill, trunk or treat and a showing of Hocus Pocus! At Elting Library there will be events all day starting at 11 a.m. Halloween story time on the Hill with Miss Kim for kids ages 0-12 (with caregivers) are invited to come along for some Halloween stories and treats. Everyone is invited to wear a costume. Starting at 1 p.m. the library is hosting its first Trunk or Treat. Dress in costume and walk to the different trunks set up with treats for you. This event is for kids (with caregivers) and teens ages 0-18. To finish off the day, there will be a drive-in showing at 6:30 p.m. of the cult classic Hocus Pocus! This event is open to all ages. Space is limited for all of these events so please register in advance by going to linktr.ee/eltinglibrary. Elting Library, 93 Main St., New Paltz. Info: 845-255-5030; gmurphy@eltinglibrary.org

HalloWoodstock 2021. October 30, 11 a.m.-3p.m. This is a family-friendly, ticketed event, where people of all ages can come meet rescued farmed animals, eat delicious vegan food, and enjoy a compassionate Halloween. Costume contest. Members get in for free! Not a member? Email Jenny at jennifer@woodstocksanctuary.org to reserve your spot. Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, 2 Rescue Rd., High Falls.

UlsterCorps 11th Annual Zombie Escape. October 30, 11 a.m.

Kick off your Halloween at UlsterCorps’ 11th Annual Zombie Escape at Williams Lake in Rosendale. Events include a 5k timed trail run, 2k walk and a free 1k Fun Run for kids. $20. Williams Lake, 424 Williams Lake Rd., Kingston. Info: 845-481-0331, volunteer@ulstercorps.org, zombies.ulstercorps.org

Wappingers Falls Trunk or Treat & Halloween Parade. October 30, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids can trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk full of goodies. Free pumpkins, DJ, kids costume contest, Trophies awarded. Halloween Parade starts on Elm Street. Decorate your vehicle and join. It is free to participate and attend. Rain date: Oct 31. Mesier Park, 2 Spring St., Wappingers Falls.

Hounds of Halloween Benefit Dog Walk. October 30, 12 p.m. Sponsored by the Hudson Valley Horror Friends & The Town of Pawling Recreation Department. Proceeds will benefit the Happy Life Animal Rescue! In order to participate, a $5 donation must be made at the entrance and dogs must be leashed & friendly! Costumes for pups AND their people encouraged! Lakeside Park, 2 Lakeside Dr.,Pawling. Info: 845-855-1131

YMCA presents MyKingstonKids Halloween Fest & Parade 2021. October 30, 1-8 p.m. A spooktacular event for kids and people of all ages with a special Ghostbusters theme. Register and receive a free gift at the event! Just show your confirmation email or print-out at the check-in booth on event day. Parade line up 1-3p.m., Parade starts 3p.m. from the Kingston Plaza, Festival 4-8 p.m. @ YMCA. To participate in the parade please contact Krystal at kbulluck@mykingstonkids.com. YMCA Kingston, 507 Broadway, Kingston. Info: 845-338-3810.

Trick or Treat in the Omi Art Park! October 30, 1-3 p.m. Dress up in costume for trick-or-treating at the sculptures in the park. Art Omi, 1405 Co Rte 22, Ghent. Info: 518-392-4747; artomi.org

Spooktacular Costume Contest! October 30, 1-2:30 p.m. Costume Contest newborn to 100+ and pets welcome. Treats and prizes. Attire & Beyond, 14 Commercial Ave., Highland. Info: 845-834-2239.

Esopus Trunk or Treat. October 30, 1 p.m. A family-friendly Halloween event. Free for all ages. Cars arrive @ 1 p.m. Costume parade begins @ 2 p.m. Trick or treating @ 215p.m.. Prizes to be awarded to coolest, scariest, and funniest (cars & costumes!). Town of Esopus Library, 128 Canal St., Port Ewen. Info & RSVP: 845-338-5580. Please RSVP: forms.gle/6iQrqfb9vymiCKyQ9 or email children.programmer@esopuslibrary.org

Phoenicia’s Trunk of Treat & Costume Parade. October 30, 2 p.m. A day of Halloween Festivities hosted by the Phoenicia School PTA and M. F. Whitney Firehouse. Truck or Treat starts at 2p.m. at the Phoenicia Elementary School, 11 School Lane, Phoenicia. A Halloween Parade will follow at 3p.m. The parade steps off at 3:30p.m. and ends on Main Street. If you would like to decorate your trunk, please email phoeniciapta@gmail.com

Woodstock Halloween Workshop. October 30, 2-4 p.m. Everyone is invited to help make the streamer polls for the Woodstock Halloween Parade. Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker St., Bearsville. For more info go to: facebook.com/events/37677551414826, thesecretcity.org

Trick or Treat in the Hamlet of Marlboro for Kids & Adults. October 30, 2-4 p.m. Meet, greet & get a treat! A fun way to meet Marlborough’s local business owners: see their establishments; get to know community civic group representatives and their locations. Schedule of Events includes Monster Mash Flash Mob Dance & Monster by Skillet Madeline Dance Center, Zumba with Kattya – Thriller Style. Starting at 1 Western Ave., Marlboro. Info: 845-616-7824, meetmeinmarlborough@earthlink.net

Historic Red Hook’s Cemetery Crawl Closing Award Ceremony. October 30, 2 p.m. Claim your prizes after the month long cemetery crawl scavenger hunt. Elmendorph Inn, 7562 U.S. 9, Red Hook. Info: facebook.com/events/historic-red-hook/cemetery-crawl-kick-off/354415672735687

Kiki’s Delivery Service & Costume Parade. October 30, 2-4 p.m. The magical Miyazaki film, Kiki’s Delivery Service followed by a costume parade. Family fun! Tickets: $8/ general, $5/those in costume. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main St., Rosendale. Info: 917-865-2706, marcia_kline@widernet.info, rosendaletheatre.org

First Annual Haunted Library at Gardiner Library. October 30, 4-7 p.m. For all ages. What happens at the library after hours? Come find out if you dare; costumes encouraged! Choose your path: Harvest maze through the children’s room for the very young or spooky stroll through the stacks of ghouls for all ages who like a fun scare and surprises. Treats include local apples, Stewart’s chocolate milk and candy. Gardiner Library, Gardiner. Info: 845-255-1255; gardinerlibrary.org

2nd Annual Jeep Trunk or Treat. October 30, 6 p.m. HVJP & JBG NY Chapter presents their 2nd annual Jeep Trunk or Treat. Come celebrate with the kids dressed to impress for candy and fun. Jeeps and drivers will be decorated as well. Tractor Supply Co., 1611 Ulster Ave., Lake Katrine.

“The Haunt” 27th Annual Haunted House Fundraiser. October 30, 6-8 p.m. & October 31, 6-10 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Suitable for ages ten and up. Masks required. New Paltz Youth Program, 220 Main St., New Paltz.

Soul City – Masked Ball. October 30, 7-10p.m. Halloween Dance Party featuring this R&B/Motown/Soul band! Prizes for best costume. Lydia’s, 11 Old US 209, Stone Ridge. 845-687-NERD, lydias-cafe.com

Rosendale Halloween Party. October 30, 7-11:30 p.m. Eat, drink, & be scary while enjoying live entertainment, costume contests & prizes. Stepping Stone, 451 Main St., Rosendale. Info: 845-658-2453; stoneinhouse2021@gmail.com, bit.ly/3luecBe

A Falcon Halloween with Vito Petroccitto & Little Rock

October 30, 7-9 p.m. Playing a mix of rootsy, bluesy, swampy Americiana, with comedic antics and mind-blowing solos. Featuring Vita and his band! The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro. Info: fernatthefalcon@gmail.com, fb.me/e/1f5yML5Nv

Rosendale Theatre: Rocky Horror Picture Show. October 30, 8 p.m. Marks the return of Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience members are encouraged to rock their best cast-inspired costume and participate with all the usual trimmings. Prop bags will be on sale for $5 (sans toast, rice or water please). Rated R. Tickets: $10 general /$8/those in costume. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. Info: 917-865-2706, marcia_kline@widernet.info, rosendaletheatre.org

Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre & Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. October 30, 8 p.m. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Rated R (Children under 17 not permitted without an adult). Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill. Info: paramounthudsonvalley.com

Dark Hippie Halloween Show 2021. October 30, 10 p.m. Annual Halloween metal show outside right on Church St. featuring Heavy Psych Band. Crazy Dan’s Second Hand Hardcore, 7 Church St., New Paltz.

October 31

Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Minnewaska for Families. October 31, 9:30-11a.m. Bring the family and start your Halloween celebrations at Minnewaska! Featuring Halloween-themed activities, including mask-making and a half-mile, scavenger hunt, hike to look for unusual things hiding along the trail. Costumes are encouraged! This program is recommended for children between the ages of five and twelve, but all are welcome. Participants should come prepared with water, snacks, and appropriate footwear. $10 per vehicle. Meet at the Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center. Pre-registration is required by 845-255-0752.

Costume Parade to Sam’s Point – October 31, 10 a.m. Dress up in your Halloween costume and join the parade! Walk one-mile, round trip, in style to the Sam’s Point Vista. This program is recommended for all ages. Meet at the Sam’s Point Visitor Center, Cragsmoor. Pre-registration is required by calling 845-647-7989. The fee for parking is $10 per vehicle. Info: parks.ny.gov/parks/minnewaska/details.aspx

Art Hour at the Farmers Market – Lollipop Ghosts & Paper Bag Puppets. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join librarian Francesca at the Phoenicia Farmers Market for a fun art project. She will have 2 projects – Lollipop Ghosts and Paper bag Puppets! Each participant will receive supplies they need to make one or both projects. This project is completely free and suitable for ages 1 to 101 – all are welcome! Phoenicia Farmers Market, off Main St. across from the Post Office, Phoenicia. Info: facebook.com/events/408800570658281

The Pumpkin Express! October 31, 10a.m. Take a journey along the former Ulster & Delaware Railroad corridor and see the natural beauty of the Catskills aboard Ulster County’s only scenic train. Passengers will be able to select their own pumpkin to take home and decorate. Pumpkins will be spread out on the flat cars for passengers to select their favorite to take home. $20/Adults, $14/Children (Ages 2-12), $19/Discount Adult (Senior/Military/Veteran), Free – Toddler (Under two on lap). Info: 845-332-4854; catskillmountainrailroad.com. Catskill Mountain Railroad (CMRR), Kingston.

Halloween at the Woods. October 31, 11 a.m. Happy Halloween at the Woods! Festivities include free family fun, games; creating themed arts & crafts; and participating in the “Woods” costume contest! Plus, as an added treat, explore the trail of the brand-new Peace, Love, & Pumpkins! Bethel Woods Center for The Arts, 200 Hurd Rd., Bethel.

A Laurie Berkner Virtual Family Concert- Halloween Party! October 31, 12 p.m. Sing, dance, and play interactive games through your device with Laurie Berkner as she performs your favorite songs, interacts with you through the computer, and brings in a few surprises – from her house to yours! This special, 80-minute virtual concert event is the 9th in this popular series, and your ticket helps support the team in continuing operations during in-person concert cancellations. Watch the video. Two performances offered (12 & 5p.m.). Wear your costume and bring your dancin’ shoes, an animal (for your head), and your whole family! Online. Info: 845-346-4195; info@middletownparamount.com; paramounthudsonvalley.com

Halloween at The Ashokan. October 31, 2-5 p.m. Before you go trick-or-treating in your neighborhoods, come show off your fun and freaky costumes at Ashokan! We’ll have a kid-friendly costume contest with prizes for the spookiest, silliest, most creative, and more. Plus a “fun fact” history scavenger hunt ending in a bag of candy for each costumed attendee! $15 adult, $7.50 youth, Free under 5, includes hot food! Learn more and buy tickets using the link below. The Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge. Info: ashokancenter.org.

“Spook-tacular” Activities in New Paltz. October 31, 3-8 p.m. Grab & Go trick-or-treat stations: Five Grab & Go trick-or-treat stations within the Village of New Paltz from 3-5 p.m. Youth can collect a free small goodie bag with Halloween candies while supplies last. Social distancing is required. Station locations include the New Paltz Youth Program, 220 Main St.; One Epic Place, 122 Main St,; Elting Library, 93 Main St,; Farmers’ Market lot, corner of Main and North Chestnut Sts,; Reformed Church Educational Building, 92 Huguenot St,. New Paltz’s annual Halloween parade at 6 p.m., departing from New Paltz Middle School parking lot at 196 Main St. Lineup begins at the Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Paltz Rotary. New Paltz Rotary will not be handing out candy bars and apples, but instead has joined with New Paltz’s PBA to provide the candy for this year’s Grab & go stations.

Pine Hilloween’s Annual Trunk or Treat. October 31, 3-7 p.m. Prize for best trunk. Halloween activities at the Pine Hill Community Center and Morton Memorial Library. Zombie walk at 6:30 p.m. Participating trunks should be parked on Main Street by 3 p.m.

Woodstock Halloween Parade & Activities. October 31, 5 p.m. Grab your broomstick and head for the Village Green, because after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade is back. The roads will close at 5 p.m., with the costume parade beginning on The Village Green at 5:15 p.m. with a costume contest and prizes immediately after. Special guests this year include Rock Academy Drum Line, leading the costume parade, and Center for Creative Education’s Energy Dancers leading a flash mob to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Woodstock Halloween invites people of all ages to gather in the streets of the village to celebrate this ghoulish, interactive and joyful holiday. The Center for Photography will be hosting their annual photo booth SAY BOO!, Folks can get their picture taken by Dion Ogust –for $20 they’ll receive a digital copy. For $30, a hard copy of the photo itself. That’s on the porch of the CPW building at 59 Tinker St.

Following the costume parade there will be an after party at the Bearsville Center beginning at 7 p.m. with Halloween treats like candied apples and hot chocolate, a woodland walk with paper lanterns in the trees, a cash bar and a bonfire with s’mores. Hosted by The Woodstock Chamber of Arts and Commerce and The Secret City.

Info: facebook.com/events/376775514148261; thesecretcity.org/blog

Creepshow (1982). October 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. A compendium of five short but terrifying tales written by Stephen King. Tickets: $10 general/ $6 members. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. Info: 917-865-2706, marcia_kline@widernet.info, rosendaletheatre.org