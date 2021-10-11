Fatal car/pedestrian accident in New Paltz

The New Paltz Police Department is investigating a fatal car/pedestrian accident. On October 11, 2021, at about 5:16 a.m., the New Paltz Police Department responded to a 911 call of a reported car/pedestrian accident in the area of 61 South Ohioville Road in the Town of New Paltz.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was in the northbound lane of the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Ohioville Road. The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

According to police, the vehicle operator remained on scene, called 911 and is fully cooperating with the investigation. There is no indication that alcohol or distraction contributed to the accident. The roadway remained closed while members of the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New Paltz Police Department Detective Division at (845) 255-1357.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, New Paltz Rescue Squad, New Paltz Fire Department and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.