Weekends in October calendar of events

Fall Family Fun Fest 2021 – October 9 & 10, 10 a.m. Fresh Apple Cider pressing, pumpkin painting, blacksmithing, live music, seasonal food, guided hikes, and fun for all ages. All activities are scheduled outdoors with the exception of blacksmithing. $15 Adults, $7.50 Kids 5-17, Under 5 free. Lunch is included. Register in advance for Saturday or Sunday. Info: 845-657-8333; events@ashokancenter.org. Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Rd, Olivebridge. ashokancenter.org/product/fall-fest-2021.

18th Annual Catskills Lark in the Park – through October 11th. An annual celebration including hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, cultural and other special events. For details and schedule log onto: www.catskillslark.org

O + Festival – October 8-10. This year’s theme for the 2021 Festival will be O+ygenThe O+ Festival celebrates life, through the exchange of art, music and wellness. Admission is free. Events will take place at outdoor venues in Kingston for details and schedulde log onto: opositivefestival.org.

Field + Supply Fall MRKT – October 8 – 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A modern interpretation of a traditional arts and crafts market bringing together a carefully curated group of vendors to create a unique shopping experience. There will be over 150 vendors offering handmade goods from a wide range of categories including home furnishings and décor, accessories and jewelry, wellness and beauty, food and drink, live music & women’s and men’s apparel. Tickets $15/gen, $20/ all day pass, $35/ two-day pass. Hutton Brickyards, 200 North Street, Kingston. fsmrkts.com/fall-mrkt-2022/fall-mrkt-2021; website: fieldandsupply.com.

Jewish Film Festival 2021 – Events held through October 14th. The Jacob Burns Film Center’s 20th annual Jewish Film Festival features 24 fantastic films from around the world. Jacob Burns Film Center, 364 Manville Road, Pleasantville. For details and schedule: 914-747-5555; inquiries@burnsfilmcenter.org, bit.ly/3hBp5jj.

October 9

Fall Festival at the Reformed Church of Saugerties – October 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at 173 Main Street in Saugerties. The event will feature an indoor/outdoor yard sale, including household items, toys, books, furniture, mums and more. Wear a mask and bring a bag for shopping. Info: refsaug@yahoo.com; 845- 246-2867.

26th Annual Windham Autumn Affair- October 9 & 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More than fifty vendors will line both sides of Main Street with local crafts, and food in addition to the many sidewalk sales and food specials that will be offered by Main Street businesses. Live music will fill the autumn air on both days from 1-5pm. Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty (CBVGR) will partner with the Saugerties animal shelter Ulster County Canines to make a splash to rival the fall foliage with its most recent “Homes For Dogs” adoption event and “Smooch Your Pooch” canine beauty contest. Main Street, Windham. facebook.com/events/231491332246441.

Shop Local Artisans at Hudson Valley Farm + Flea – October 9, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. A diverse coalition of independent farmers, craftspeople, and designers. Shop the very best Makers of farm fresh foods, home and garden, jewelry, art, and wellness, plus mixologists, vintage collectors and so much more. Ticket link below. Museum Village, 1010 NY-17M, Monroe. eventbrite.com/e/hudson-valley-farm-flea-tickets-94256356299.

Scribner’s Fall Fest – October 9&10, 16&17,23 & 24, 10 a.m. Celebrating everything that Fall has to offer! Live music, brews, food on the Bluestone Patio. Leaf peeping at its best! Scribner’s Catskill Lodge, 13 Scribner Hollow road, Hunter. Info: scrbnerslodge.com; 518-628-5130

Barn Star’s Fall Antiques at Rhinebeck – October 9, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Barn Star Productions presents the annual fall show on Columbus Day weekend. You’ll find many of your favorite dealers and new exhibitors as well. Fine Art • Folk Art • Decorative Art • Textiles • Samplers • Tickets available for advanced purchase online or at the door. Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Rt 9, Rhinebeck. barnstar.com/antiques-at-rhinebeck-spring.

Renegades Fall Craft Fair – October 9, 10 a.m. Wappingers Falls,. 10am. Put on your costumes and bring your dogs out to the Dutch and get the finest in handmade wares for Halloween (and non-Halloween) at this multi-faceted craft event! Face painting, nerf wars, dog costume contest, dog obedience exhibition , corn hole tournament, archery demonstration, Vendors, & food. Info: CraftFair@HVRenegades.com. Dutchess Stadium, 1500 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls.

1874 Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Tour – October 9, Tours depart from Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson at 11 a.m. 12, 1 & 2 p.m. Tours depart Athens Village Riverfront Park at 11:30 a.m. , 12:30, 1:30 & 2:30 p.m. The cost is $25 adults, $15 under 12. Hudson, 1-499 Water Street, Hudson. Info: 518-828-5294, lighthouse@hudsonathenslighthouse.org, hudsoncruises.com/lighthouse-tour.

A Recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day presented by Save Native Sites- October 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Save Native Sites is presenting talks on the history of the Munsee people, where they lived and where they are now. Matthewis Persen House, 74 John Street, Kingston. Free.

Second Annual Ulster County Food Fight – October 9 , 10 a.m. – 5 p. m. The Ulster County Food Fight is an annual food collection contest held in cooperation with 12 libraries throughout Ulster County from Wednesday, September 1 to Saturday, October 16. The library that collects the highest number of food items during this period wins the Food Fight and receives a winners’ certificate. Help your library win the Food Fight with your donations of non-perishable (and non-expired) food items for local food pantries. The following libraries will are participating: Gardiner Library; Highland Public Library; Hurley Library; Kingston Library; Sarah Hull Hallock Free Library in Milton; Morton Memorial Library in Pine Hill; Olive Free Library; Phoenicia Library; Plattekill Library; Rosendale Library; Stone Ridge Library; and West Hurley Public Library. Contact your local library to find out what local food pantry they are supporting and all the details of how you can donate food items.

British Car Weekend – October 9 & 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Classic cars from across the pond and a History of Flight Air Show included. Cars all day. Air Show admission required. Gates Open at 10am,Airshow runs from 2-4pm. Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, 9 Norton Road, Red Hook.oldrhinebeck.org.

Imagination Movers – October 9, 11 a.m. A high-energy, interactive live music act that’s fun for the whole family! Travel with this energetic singer-songwriter and her international ensemble through this wide ranging musical experience. With a full Live Band and choreographed dancing, this is a full Broadway musical experience. Standards, to famous songs covered with a twist. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St, Peekskill. Info: paramounthudsonvalley.com.

MET LIVE in HD 21-22 season presents: Boris Godunov – October 9, 1 p.m. Featuring Bass René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his overwhelming portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Tickets online 24 hours a day go to www.ticketmaster.com (fees will apply). ** Tickets are $28 (Adults), $26 (and $21 (Children 12 and under). The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open – Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm at Bardavon 845-473-5288 or UPAC 845-339-6088 or email at BOXOFFICE@BARDAVON.ORG. Info: www.bardavon.org. The Bardavon, 35 Market Street, Poughkeepsie.

Old Dutch Church Living History Tours October 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 7pm • For their Fall 2021 “living history” presentation Theatre on the Road and the Old Dutch Church in Kingston will offer a new living history tour, BOOM TOWN $15 / gen, $10/students, $8/srs & 12 & under. Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston. Info: 845-338-6759;theatreontheroad.com.

Piano Concert with Justin Kolb – October 9, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. A benefit concert for the restoration of the Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church in Roxbury. $50/tix. The Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church, 53837 State Highway 30, Roxbury. Info: 607-326-7101.

Cemetery Crawl Kick-Off – October 9, 3-5:30 p.m.. Join Historic Red Hook for a month-long cemetery crawl through the hauntingly beautiful graveyards that cover the villages and countryside. Elmendorph Inn, 7562 U.S. 9, Red Hook. Info: 845-759-1920, info@historicredhook.org, bit.ly/2Xkel1C.

Turkey Takeout Dinner – October 9, 4 – 7 p.m. Turkey dinner with apple dessert. No reservations. $14 adults, $7 children. Info: 845-679-4510 or 845-679-4093. Fundraiser for the Church. United Methodist Church, Church Road, Shady.

Live Musical Performance by Bea Ortiz – October 9, 5 p.m. Presenting a special musical performance alongside, “Counterpart,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Margaretville-based artist, Bea Ortiz currently on view through October 31. Refreshments will be served after the performance. Donations for the artists are gladly accepted throughout and after the performance. 1053 Main Street Gallery, 1053 Main Street, Fleischmann’s, New York is pleased to present

Crooked Piede of Time – The Songs of John Prine — October 9, 6 p.m. (Held in the Outdoor Beer Garden) Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock. Info: colonywoodstock.com.

Benji & Rita (Brazilian) – October 9, 7-10 p.m. Lydia’s Cafe, 7 Old US 209 Stone Ridge. Info: 845-687-NERD lydias-cafe.co

Motherland Featuring Eva Sita – October 9, 8 p.m. All proceeds to benefit Paramount Hudson Valley Arts and Arts 10566! With Opening Act- Comedian Leighann Lord! Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill. Info: 914-739-0039.

Vassar College Orchestra Fall Concert – October 9, 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Vassar College, 124 Raymond Avenue, College Center, Poughkeepsie. Info: vassar.edu/music/concerts

October 10th

Fall Hike: Red, Yellow and Orange Fall Colors from Millbrook Mountain at Minnewaska – October 10, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join Laura Conner, Environmental Educator, for this modestly challenging, five-mile roundtrip hike along the Millbrook Mountain Footpath and Millbrook Mountain Carriage Road. Panoramic views of the Wallkill Valley in its finest autumnal colors are abundant from the top of Millbrook Mountain. through forests, over a stream and over rock slabs, with sustained downhill and uphill sections Some participants may find this uneven terrain challenging. Participants should bring water, snacks and lunch and wear appropriate hiking shoes. Meet at the Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center, Hamilton Point Trail, Gardiner. The fee for parking is $10 per vehicle Pre-registration is required by calling Minnewaska at 845-255-0752; parks.ny.gov/parks/samspoint/details.aspx

10th Annual Fall Foliage Half Marathon and 5K at Rhinebeck – October 10, 10 a.m. Held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 US 9, Rhinebeck. Ticketssecure.marathonguide.com/register/fallfoliagehalfmarathon/index.cfm

​A portion of the proceeds will benefit:

Team Fox & The Northern Dutchess Hospital Found. Info: fallfoliagehalf.com/faq-s

14th Annual Italian Festival – October 10, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Held at the T. R. Gallo Park at the foot of Broadway at the Kingston Waterfront. Quthentic Italian music from talented performers like Angela Bruni, Cory Pesaturo, The Maichal Bell Orchestra, and more!. There will also be plenty of fun activities and entertainment like, children’s activities, food and craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, and street performers. Shuttle buses to the festival will be available at Kingston Point (handicap accessible); Kingston Plaza and the Cornell Street municipal parking lot. Admission to the festival is free. For vendor and sponsor information as well as schedule updates, visit www.uciaf.org. All proceeds from the festival will go to UCIAF’s annual education awards and community grants programs.

Paint & Sip Benefit for Wreaths Across America, New Paltz – October 10, 1-4 p.m. Paint on wood a happy little snowman with lights for the winter season. The cost is $45 per person, includes one free beverage. Refreshments will be served. Reservations are required by October 3. To reserve your spot, call Cindy Dates at (845) 332-0734 or Kathy Mironchik at (845) 658-8028. VFW Post 8645, 101 Route 208, New Paltz.

56th Mum Festival – October 10, 12 -5 p.m. Held at Seamon Park in Saugerties. This year will mark the 111th anniversary of Seamon Park, named after John Seamon, who generously donated the park to the Village of Saugerties in 1809. Wander Seamon Park’s paths, take in its views, visit the bandstands and fountains and enjoy the thousands of mums on display. The festivities will include the Mum Queen and her court presenting flowers, courtesy of the Saugerties Society of Little Gardens, live music (band and chorus), an art show, childrens’ activities, free horse rides, local vendors and refreshments. Seamon Park, 5 Malden Avenue, Saugerties.

Walk the O&W Rail Trail in Cottekill – October 10, 2 – 5 p.m. Hosted by Speak to the Earth group. There is no cost and free transportation will be provided. Meet the bus at the Cornell Street & the Municipal Lot, Kingston. Info: 914-482-5771, michael@catskillcountrywalks.com, speaktotheearth.org. Free.

Fiddlers! 28 – October 10, 3-5 p.m. An Autumn tradition – bringing together many musicians for this celebration. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025, Vega Mountnain Road, Roxbury. Info: roxburyartsgroup.org.

Vassar Concert: “Brahms and Beethoven” – October 10, 3 p.m. .Two iconic late sonatas by Brahms, and Beethoven’s own transcription for clarinet trio of his delightful Septet. Anna Polonsky, piano, David Shifrin, clarinet, Peter Wiley, cello. Vassar College, 124 Raymond Avenue, College Center, Poughkeepsie. Info: vassar.edu/music/concerts.

Magic on Main – An Intimate Parlor Experience – October 10, 8 – 9 p.m. Come join Magician Sean Doolan for Magic on Main – An Intimate Parlor Experience, a magic show in his private library in Windham. Magic on Main, 5428 State Route 23, Windham.

2021 China Now Music Festival – October 12-16, 8 p.m. Now in its fourth season, the China Now Music Festival is a leading force in introducing music from contemporary China to the United States. Fisher Center at Bard, 60 Manor Avenue, Annandale-on-Hudson. Info: 845-758-7900, fishercenter@bard.edu, bit.ly/fisherfall21.

October 16

Ghostly Gallop Virtual 5k and Library Fundraiser – October 16. Support the Hudson Area Library and compete in our 21st annual – and 2nd virtual – Ghostly Gallop 5k! Visit ghostlygallop.info to register, then run or walk a 5K between October 16 and 31, and submit your time on the Ghostly Gallop website. The fastest men and women runners will receive a Cranna Cup, the traditional trophy for the race’s top finishers. Every participant will receive a free t-shirt, and prizes will also be awarded to the individuals and teams most successful at fundraising. Info: 203-253-9299; programs@hudsonarealibrary.org. ghostlygallop.info. Free.

New York State Sheep Wool Festival – October 16 & 17, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.) This year’s event will be a combination of on-site and online. Visit and shop with our vendors, attend our Sheep & Goat Shows, shop the Fleece Sale, visit the Breed & Camelid Barns, view a fiber competition or two, and enjoy a variety of author talks. Workshops, Demos, and Breed Talks will be held online. Some offerings require advance registration. Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck. virtual.sheepandwool.com/41.

Seed Songs Farm family-fun Weekend – October 16-17 & 23- 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. U-pick sunflowers, live music, hayrides, hay bale scramble, scavenger hunts, farm animal visits, games, and farm-fresh food and refreshments will all be available this weekend. Admission includes a dozen “big smile” small sunflowers. Additional sunflower varieties and colorful flowers are available to purchase. For more information and to RSVP, visit seedsongfarm.org or email info@seedsongfarm.org. Seed Song Farm, 158 Esopus Ave, Kingston.

Kingston Burned, 244 Years Ago Today& Presentation and Encampment by the 1st Ulster Militia – October 16 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 18th century life at the time of the American Revolution Encampment. Kingston Burned lecture at 12pm. Matthewis Persen House, 74 John Street, Kingston. Free.

Old Fashioned Cider Tasting – October 16, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. $15 full tasting, $5 sweet tasting. cider tasting of Kimlin Cider (available at this event only) plus other local sweet & hard ciders. Get a commemorative tasting glass with full cider tasting and behind-the-scene Mill tours. Children’s activities, including inflatable characters by Inflatable Fun, will be present as well as a demonstration of cider pressing with an antique press! Kimlin Cider Mill, 140 Cedar Avenue, Poughkeepsie. Info: cidermillfirends.org.

Bethany Pietroniro – October 16, 12p.m. This program is free, but donations are always appreciated. The Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston. olddutchchurch.org.

Four Instance& Fine Art Exhibition at Hudson Hall – October 16, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Four artists who to live and work a few doors from one another in Hudson. Shows through October 17th. Gallery hours: Tues-Fri, 9-5pm; Sat & Sun, 12-5pm. Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, 327 Warren Street, Hudson, NY. Info: 518-822-1438, hello@hudsonhall.org, bit.ly/2Ucfjfi. Free.

Fall Bird Walk – October 16, 8 -10 a.m. Grab your binoculars and field guides and join in for a fall walk around Clermont State Historic Site with the Alan Devoe Bird Club! Clermont State Historic Site, 1 Clermont Avenue, Germantown. Info: 518-537-4240; friendsofclermont.org/events.

The Gauntlet. October 16, 5:30 p.m. The Fisher Center at Bard present a new iteration of The Gauntlet, an immersive, community-inclusive choral work. Fisher Center at Bard, 60 Manor Avenue, Annandale-on-Hudson. Info: 845-758-7900, fishercenter@bard.edu, bit.ly/gauntlet-fc.

Sweet Saturday Performance Series – Spanglish Fly – October 16, 6 p.m. Experience the sunset over our world-famous sculpture and the majestic Catskill Mountains as you watch one-of-a-kind performances live on the Opus 40 meadow. Opus 40, 50 Fite Road, Saugerties. opus40.org/sweet-Saturday-performance-series. $150.

Dutchess County Irish Festival – October 16, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Join the Dutchess County Gaelic Athletic Association in celebrating all things Irish. The day includes Gaelic Football games, food, dance, and music. Children under 18 are FREE, with PAID General Admission. No ticket sales day of. Dutchess GAA members save $5 per General Admission ticket, contact the board for promo code. Vendors and Concessions are CASH, no ATM on site. Tymor Park, 8 Tymor Park Road, Lagrangeville. Info: Dutchess County Irish festival.com

Jimmy Madison Trio – October 16, 7-10 p.m. Lydia’s Cafe, 7 Old US 209 Stone Ridge. Info: 845-687-NERD lydias-cafe.co

Saugerties Pro Musica – Duo – Piano & Violin – October 16, 3 & 8 p.m. Saugerties Pro Musica will be pre-taped and shown on Saugerties Lighthouse TV on or around the actual date of the concert. Free admission. Two showings – 3pm & 8pm. For more information, email info@saugertiespromusica.org or call 845-679-5733. To stream, log on to saugertieslighthousetv.com/ and click on LIVE STREAM!

October 22

Mount Gulian Historic Site Tour – Tours offered through Sunday, October 24, 12 p.m. Tours of the historic home, 18th-century Dutch barn and heritage garden will be given Fridays and Sundays at 12, 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations are required. Attendance will be limited to aid in social distancing and masks are required for all visitors. Advance reservations are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated if safety limitations allow. For tour reservations and further information, call Mount Gulian at (845) 831-8172 or email at info@mountgulian.org. Mount Gulian Historic Site, 145 Sterling Street, Beacon. $12.

Rennie Harris Puremovement – October 22, 8 p.m. The company that brought hip-hop to the theatre stage now takes audiences on a dramatic and abstract journey in their work Nuttin’ But A Word, an exhilarating evening of choreographed street dance that demonstrates the incredible skills of these extraordinary artists. The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany. theegg.org. $28.

Almost Queen – October 22, 8-10 p.m. They’re Back! The most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill. Info: 914-739-0039, boxoffice@paramounthudsonvalley.com, paramounthudsonvalley.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1135.

October 23

Met Live in HD 21-22 season presents: Fire Shut up in my Bones – October 23. A new production and an historic occasion—the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer: Grammy Award–winning jazz musician Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. The Bardavon, 35 Market Street, Poughkeepsie. The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open – Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm at Bardavon 845-473-5288 or UPAC 845-339-6088 or email at BOXOFFICE@BARDAVON.ORG. Info: bardavon.org.

10am-2pm “Songs of The Irish Brigade” Presented by Veterans in a New Field and the Ulster County Civil War Roundtable. A concert of various songs of the Irish Brigade in the Civil War and songs of World War I. Concert at 12pm. Matthewis Persen House, 74 John Street, Kingston. Free.

Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase – Elly Wininger – October 23, 12-5 p.m. All kinds of music from jazz to bluegrass and back. You don’t have to die to go to Guitar Heaven! Get your hands on some of the finest handmade stringed instruments and meet their makers, not yours..I will be doing a mini-concert demonstrating the exquisite guitars of Martin Maudal. Bearsville Center, 291 Tinker Street, Woodstock. facebook.com/M3guitars.

Adelaide Roberts’ Students, Piano – October 23, 12 p.m. Free admission, donations are always appreciated. The Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston. olddutchchurch.org.

Upstate Vintage Antique Show – October 23 , 12 – 5 p.m. Outdoor event showcasing vintage and antique merchants, makers, & collectors wares from the Upstate and in and around the Hudson Valley area. Stone Ridge Orchard, 3012 Route 213, Stone Ridge. Info: upstatevintageantiqueshow.com/

Tomas Penning’s Highwoods Grounds – October 23, 2-5 p.m. A tour led by curator and art historian Bruce Weber of the property formerly owned by bluestone sculptor Tomas Penning. Woodstock School of Art, 2470 NY-212, Woodstock. Info: 845-679-2388, info@woodstockschoolofart.org, bit.ly/3EJJVao

Ron Horton Trio – October 23, 7-10 p.m. Lydia’s Cafe, 7 Old US 209 Stone Ridge. Info: 845-687-NERD lydias-cafe.co

The Niceties – October 23, 8-9:30 p.m. A black student visits her white professor during office hours to discuss her paper on the American Revolution. But the polite review of her thesis soon explodes into a high-stakes debate over race, history, power, and revolution. When it goes public, what’s been said can’t be unsaid, and both women face the consequences. Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville. Info: 845-647-5511, info@shadowlandstages.org, ShadowlandStages.org. $34 – $42.

Magic on Main – An Intimate Parlor Experience – October 23, 8-9 p.m. Come join Magician Sean Doolan for Magic on Main – An Intimate Parlor Experience, a magic show in his private library in Windham, NY. Magic on Main, 5428 State Route 23, Windham.

October 24

Team Hope Walk to Support Huntington’s Disease Society of America – October 24, 9 a.m. The Hosted by the Northeast Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSAat Walkway Over The Hudson State Historic Park. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. For more information about the event, contact Virginia Goolkasian at vgoolkasian@hdsa.org or 516-426-7440. Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thwhudsonvalley. Walkway Over the Hudson/Highland, 87 Haviland Road, Highland.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons – October 24, 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $79. Ulster Performing Arts Center, 601 Broadway, Kingston. bardavon.org.

Fall Colors Hike to Echo Rock at Minnewaska – October 24, 9:30 a.m. Join Vanessa Pagano, Student Conservation Association/AmeriCorps Member, to view scenic sections of the historic Hamilton Point Carriage Road on this approximately three-and-a-half-mile hike to Echo Rock, a cliff edge vista with panoramic views. All participants must come prepared with the proper footwear, water, and snacks. Meet at the Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center, Hamilton Point Trail, Gardiner. Pre-registration is required by calling 845-255-0752.

Words Carry Us with Betty MacDonald – October 24, 7 p.m. Presenting the artist Violet Snow. Held livestream on Youtube. Click the link below. Green Kill, 229 Green Kill Avenue., Kingston. eventbrite.com/e/words-carry-us-with-betty-macdonald-september-12-7-pm-livestream-tickets-169790115807. $5/suggested donation.

October 30

Costume Parade to Sam’s Point – October 30, 10-11:30 a.m.

Dress up in your Halloween costume and join the parade! We will walk one-mile, round trip, in style to the Sam’s Point Vista. This program is recommended for all ages, accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 18. The fee for parking is $10 per vehicle. Meet at the Sam’s Point Visitor Center, 400 Sam’s Point Road, Cragsmoor. Pre-registration is required by calling 845-647-7989.

Nektar’s “Vinyl Sides Live” Tour – October 30, 8 p.m. Bearsville Theater, 291 tinker Street, Woodstock. Info: 845-684-7133; bearsvilletheater.com

October 31

Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Minnewaska for Families – October 31, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Bring the family and start your Halloween celebrations at Minnewaska! Join us for Halloween-themed activities, including mask-making and a half-mile, scavenger hunt, hike to look for unusual things hiding along the trail. Costumes are encouraged! This program is recommended for children between the ages of five and twelve, but all are welcome, accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 18. Participants should come prepared with water, snacks, and appropriate footwear. The fee for parking is $10 per vehicle. Meet at the Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center, Hamilton Point Trail, Gardiner. Pre-registration is required by calling 845-255-0752.

Throughout October

Spooky Lantern Cruises – Fridays & Saturdays, 7 p.m. throughout October. Local tales of legends and lore aboard Solaris on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout October. Passengers will explore the Hudson River and Rondout Creek by searchlight and listen to legends and lore of the Hudson River from the pages of Washington Irving or straight from newspaper headlines of centuries past. Guides will share stories including the tale of the serpent of the Hudson River, the terrible crime of William Salisbury and Rondout’s barge graveyard. Tickets range from $20-$25 and all proceeds support the museum’s educational programs. Find details and a calendar at solarboattours.org or call 845-338-0071. Hudson River Maritime Museum, 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston.