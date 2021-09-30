Letter: Safety concerns of drivers & pedestrians

Long ago, there were only a few cars on our local roads. Today, cars or trucks and pedestrians are everywhere. To be safe, can we please follow some common-sense rules of the road?

Drivers: When passing pedestrians on local roads, slow down and stay in your lane. Do not pull into the oncoming traffic lane: a dangerous move for you and everyone. Roads are wide enough for drivers to pull toward the center line, and if the driver has slowed enough, you can safely pass pedestrians.

Pedestrians: “Walk facing the oncoming traffic.” That old rule still holds. You can see the drivers. You won’t get hit from behind.

If you’re in a group, split up and walk single file until the car passes. If you have a dog or stroller, stay as close to edge of road as possible until the car passes. Watch the driver.

I’m on our roads a lot, as a driver and a pedestrian (solo, walking a dog or walking with friends). As a ped, I’m terrified when drivers pull into the oncoming traffic lane to pass. (Crash, crunch.) On curving roads, there are limited sightlines and fast-moving cars may appear suddenly from the other direction. If I’m walking on the edge of the road, why risk your life and other lives driving on the wrong side?

As a driver, I’m disheartened when pedestrian groups take over the road, forcing drivers into the wrong lane to get by. We don’t have sidewalks, so peds, we need to be aware of drivers – and vice versa.

Bottom line: Share the space, safely.

Elisabeth Ellis

Saugerties

