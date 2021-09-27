Barnes & Noble reopens in Kings Mall

Barnes & Noble announces the opening of a new bookstore in Kings Mall on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The new store brings Barnes & Noble back to Kingston after the closure of its old store in the Ulster Crossing Plaza earlier in the year.

The new store will officially open to the public with a ribbon cutting by local author Stephen Blauweiss at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 29. Stephen Blauweiss is a local historian and author known for titles such as The Story of Historic Kingston and The Life and Death of the Kingston Post Office.

“Barnes & Noble is so happy to be re-opening here in the Hudson Valley. When the landlord opted not to renew the lease on our previous location, we knew we wanted to open a new store here as soon as possible. We are delighted to have found a new home so close by,” says James Daunt, who became the new CEO at Barnes & Noble in September 2019. “Denise and her team have created a beautiful new store here in Kingston, full of books right at the start of a wonderful Fall of new publishing. Book sales have never been stronger in the United States, a fact which every reader will celebrate. We are all delighted to have a bookstore back in Kingston.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to be back in Kingston in our new location at the Kings Mall. My team and I have missed seeing our customers every day and are ready to welcome them into our new store,” says Store Manager, Denise Bonyeau. “I have been a Barnes & Noble bookseller for the last 13 years, and I have seen firsthand the benefits of having a bookstore in the community. I can say with confidence that our customers, both old and new, are going to really love perusing the curated bookcases in our new store and enjoying the café. We cannot wait to see them all back.”

In addition to the grand opening with Stephen Blauweiss, the store has plans for additional book signings this year and is planning for bigger events such as Storytimes and Book Readings in 2022.

Barnes & Noble Kingston is located at 1200 Ulster Avenue, and online on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, by searching the handle @BNKingstonNY.