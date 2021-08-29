Hooly on the Hudson September 5 returns to Kingston

The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County have announced that the 20th annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5 at the T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. Four main venues will feature live music, step dancing, storytelling and traditional music for all ages. The event will also feature a storytelling tent (for the little ones) and numerous food and craft vendors.

Entertainment includes the T. McCann Band, UC AOH Pipes & Drums, the Celtic Heels School of Irish Dance, Andy Cooney and His Band, Dereck Warfield & the Young Wolfetones, the Canny Brothers, Jimmy Walsh, the Little Creek Band, Kitty Kelly & Catskill Fever, the Farrell School of Irish Dance, Susan & Gerard Band and McGroovin’.

Parking venues for the Hooley on the Hudson will be the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and Kingston Point. Free shuttle buses will be provided to the Hooley site.

The waterfront park lies just downhill from Abeel Street in Kingston. For more info, call (845) 338-6622 or (845) 246-7195, e-mail events@ulsteraoh.com or visit www.ulsteraoh.com.