Book signing: Our Woodland Treasures by Miriam Sanders

The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) invites the public to a special presentation by Woodstock author Miriam Sanders as she reads from and discusses her new book, Our Woodland Treasures: Peaceful, Startling, Rambunctious & Amazing Animal & Plants. Sanders will appear at HSW at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock on August 28 at 4 p.m.

Drawn from essays that Sanders began publishing in The Woodstock Journal in 1995, Miriam’s nature columns became a remarkable success with many readers who, upon purchasing the paper, first turned to her columns. For the next eight years, her essays appeared in every issue, and, within the newly published work, readers can once again enjoy 80 of those essays in all their glory.

As distinguished poet, writer and historian Peter Lamborn Wilson has offered, “Back in the Dark Ages when I lived in the Lower East Side, I used to go to the Gem Spa on Eighth Street every week to pick up Ed and Miriam Sanders’ Woodstock newspaper, then take it to Tompkins Square and sit under a tree and read Miriam’s nature column and dream that I was in the country with her birds and deer. Now at last her charming essays return – and I live in the Hudson Valley. Hurrah!”

Advertisement

This special appearance is free to the public and will be held outdoors in the Society’s Alf Evers Park. Ed Sanders will offer an introduction to the talk. In case of rain, the event will take place on Sunday, August 29 at 4 p.m.

For further information about the Historical Society of Woodstock, visit www.historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org or visit on Facebook at Historical Woodstock.