Bard College announced Thursday that it has received a commitment for $50 million to be used as a permanent endowment for The Center for Curatorial Studies. CCS Bard, located on the Annandale campus, is the first institution of its kind in the United States dedicated exclusively to curatorial studies, an interdisciplinary field exploring the historical, intellectual, and social conditions that inform contemporary art exhibition-making and practice. It specializes in art since 1950.

Bard received $25 million from the Marieluise Hessel Foundation and a matching commitment of $25 million from George Soros as part of Bard College’s transformational billion-dollar endowment drive.