Republican Committee picks Michelle Mosher as its sole candidate

Incumbent Gardiner town clerk and tax collector Michelle Mosher, who has served for more than a quarter-century, was the sole candidate nominated by the Gardiner Republican Committee for the 2021 elections. At the GOP caucus at Town Hall on July 14, committee chair Patricia Jacobsen said that Mosher “serves everybody in the town. Michelle is probably the most bipartisan person I know.” Jacobsen added that the committee also supports incumbent highway superintendent Brian Stiscia, but that his name will not appear on the Republican line on the November ballot because he “did not sign the acceptance.”