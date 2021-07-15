Police: Intoxicated New Paltz man threatened juveniles at town pool, attacked officer

The New Paltz Police Department reports the arrest of Aidan S. Sullivan, 45, of New Paltz. Sullivan was arrested on July 13 and charged with the following:

One count Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony

One count Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class E Felony

One count Resisting Arrest, a class A Misdemeanor

One count Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A Misdemeanor

One count Disorderly Conduct, a Violation

On July 13 at about 4:35 p.m., New Paltz police officers responded to Moriello Pool, located at 32 Mulberry Street in the Village of New Paltz, for a report of an adult male who was intoxicated and threatening juveniles. The initial responding officer located the male, who was accompanied by a nine-year-old female. According to police reports, the male was extremely belligerent and uncooperative. As the officer was escorting Sullivan out of the facility, he allegedly attacked and tackled the officer, punching her in the face and slamming her head into the ground. A second officer arrived on scene and began to assist. Sullivan continued to fight with both officers who were eventually able to take him into custody with the assistance of a third officer.

One New Paltz police officer sustained physical injuries and was treated by the New Paltz Rescue Squad. Sullivan was transported to the New Paltz Police Department for processing where he continued to be combative and threatened to harm department members.

He was arraigned by New Paltz Town Justice James Bacon and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.