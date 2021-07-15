Kingston School Board president and vice-president re-elected

In other table-setting business from the July 7 school board meeting, James Shaughnessy was re-elected president by a 6-3 vote, fending off a challenge from vice-president Steven Spicer.

“As you all know, Mr. Shaughnessy has shown tremendous leadership for the past year, and even before that,” said trustee James Michael in his nomination. “I feel pretty confident that he’ll lead us again to another good year.”

“I’d like to thank the board for electing me to another term as president,” Shaughnessy said. “I will do so to the best of my ability.”

Spicer was nominated by former board president Nora Scherer, who cited his “unflagging enthusiasm, which has been a breath of fresh air in this very difficult year; his respectful listening; and the fact that he’s always child-centered…I think he’s the perfect candidate to move us forward with our diversity and equity agenda.”

Spicer was re-elected vice-president by a 5-4 margin after a challenge by trustee Priscilla Lowe.

“I would also like to thank the board for their confidence in me to be vice-president and make me part of the leadership team,” he said. “It is greatly appreciated and I just want to serve. Thank you so much.”