New Paltz School Board to broadcast meetings

New Paltz School Board members at their July 13 meeting authorized signing a contract for getting meetings filmed for posting and broadcast live, but their discomfort with the cost resulted in the idea of tapping their own students in the future. It’s going to cost at least $300 for each meeting this year, which is more than the prior vendor charged before winding down that business, and Superintendent Angela Urbina-Medina suggested that with a little planning, this could become an in-house operation next year. What Urbina-Medina proposes is enticing high school students to handle the cameras and production with a combination of credit and stipends. “It’s certainly within their ability,” the superintendent said, especially if the training specific to these meetings was established during the coming school year.