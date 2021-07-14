Kingston school superintendent’s contract extended

The Kingston school board held its annual reorganizational meeting last week, officially ushering in the 2021-22 school year. It was the board’s meeting held fully in person since the start of the pandemic.

Among the items covered on the agenda was a contract extension through the end of the 2025-26 school year for superintendent Paul Padalino, which will see his current annual salary of $230,000 steadily rise to $269,000.

Advertisement

Padalino came to the KCSD in December 2011 following an extensive hiring process to replace former superintendent Gerard Gretzinger, who retired in January 2012 several months after announcing his retirement. Padalino’s immediate job prior to coming to Kingston was superintendent of the Watervliet City School District, less than 10 miles north of Albany. He previously served as a high school principal and social studies teacher.

Padalino last had his contract extended at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year when he earned $199,000; it increased to $206,000 for 2018-19, $213,000 for 2019-20, $221,500 for 2020-21, and $230,000 for the now-current school year, the original end of that deal.

“The average superintendent’s lifespan, especially in a city school district is three-and-a-half years, and I’ve already outlived that,” Padalino said in July 2017; he’s now approaching a full decade with the district

The contract extension was unanimously approved by the school board during the meeting held on Wednesday, July 7.

“We look forward to another five years,” said board president James Shaughnessy.