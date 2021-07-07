Kalmar Nyckel returns to Kingston August 21-28

Adventure awaits! Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, returns to the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston from Saturday, August 21 through Saturday, August 28, offering sailing adventures and deck tours for all ages on this square-rigged ship. Bring your friends or family on a 2.5-hour day sail on August 21 and 22 or a weekday sail on the high tide on Tuesday, August 24 through Saturday, August 28. Passengers are invited to haul lines, set sails or just relax and enjoy time on an authentic recreation of a 17th-century Dutch pinnace.

Sailing tickets cost $60 for adults and $40 for youth 17 and under. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. The latest COVID restrictions apply. All passengers should bring a mask if they want to participate in ship activities like hauling lines, in brief but close quarters.

Ship tours will be offered at the museum dock on Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22 as well as Saturday, August 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. for $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 17 and free for age 5 and under. First-come, first-served; advance purchase is not available.

For a complete schedule, visit www.hrmm.org/kalmar-nyckel.