Police: Ulster County man found dead in road was murdered

The Ellenville Police Department in conjunction with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police and Ulster County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred by the Berme Road Park Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m. that night, Ellenville Police responded to what was initially reported as a hit-and-run pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, police discovered a male victim, Gerald Keith Richardson, 39, of Hoar St., Ellenville, who was unresponsive and unconscious lying in the roadway bleeding. Police found the victim had been shot multiple times and had not been hit by a car. Paramedics and rescue squad personnel from the Ellenville rescue squad responded to the scene and treated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was transported to Kingston City Hospital by Loucks Funeral home, where an autopsy was performed yesterday afternoon by the Medical Examiner’s Office, and as a result the death was officially ruled a homicide.

Police are pursuing multiple leads in an ongoing investigation.