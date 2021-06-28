Hudson Valley Fireworks guide: 2021 edition

Looking to see July 4 fireworks near you? This year there will be many more events than 2020, though still not as many as usual. Here’s our annual list of Independence Day activities, including those with fireworks and those with a July 4 theme.

Thursday, July 1

Catskill’s 4th of July Celebration, 7 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the fun! Live performance by Mark Gamsjager’s Lustre Kings followed by fireworks at dusk. Bring the family and enjoy the fun along the banks of the Hudson River. Dutchman’s Landing Park, Main St., Catskill; 518-943-3830.

Friday, July 2

Fireworks Extravaganza at Accord Speedway, 5:30 p.m. All divisions + news sprints. Fireworks to follow. Rain date is 7/16. Accord Speedway, 299 Whitfield Rd., Accord.

Washingtonville’s Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m. Live music, food trucks and a fireworks display at dusk. Vern Allen Park, Ahern Blvd., Washingtonville.

Scribner Catskill Lodge’s Independence Day Celebration, 7 p.m. Grab the family, lawn chairs and blanket and enjoy the view lit up by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Outdoor games and bonfires and “Meet the Maker” events. 13 Scribner Hollow Rd., Hunter; 518-628-5130.

East Fishkill’s Fireworks & Music, 7 p.m. Featuring Andy & the Newhearts followed by fireworks 9:15 p.m. Hopewell Recreation Park Pavilion, 392 Rte. 376, Hopewell Junction.

City of Middletown’s Fireworks, 9 p.m. Fancher-Davidge Park, 130 Lake Ave., Middletown; Middletown-NY.com.

Saturday, July 3

East Durham’s 4th of July Parade & Fireworks, 11 a.m. Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Route 145, ending at the Michael J. Quill Irish Culture Center. Trophies for parade winners. Free give-away ice cream, hot dogs & soda. Fireworks at dusk. 518-239-4571.

Hyde Park’s Bicentennial & Annual Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m. The parade runs from Roosevelt Cinemas north on Route 9 and ends at the Town Hall. Spectators can find a safe spot along the route to enjoy the parade! Celebration held at the Town Hall will include several food truck vendors, and the traditional trophy ceremony presentation.

Margaretville Fire Department’s Annual 4th of July Field Days. Events begin at 11 a.m. Famous Firehouse BBQ at noon. A full day of entertainment, & carnival rides and games. Events run from June 29 through July 4 with fireworks Saturday and Sunday evening. Held behind Freshtown, off Route 28, Margaretville.

4th of July Celebration in Windham, 1pm. Festivities include a BBQ and spectacular fireworks at dusk! This festive event is going to be a blast for the entire family! Christman’s Windham House, 5742 Rte. 23, Windham; 518-734-4230.

Styx Tribute Band & Fireworks Show, 6 p.m. Music, Food, and Drinks. Fireworks to follow. Free admission and parking. No outside food or beverage on property. Nussy’s Bier Garten at Riedlbauer’s, 57 Ravine Dr., Round Top; 518-622-9584, www.riedlbauersresort.com.

Movie Night & Fireworks Extravaganza, 6:30 p.m. Join the Renegades for this family-friendly fun-filled evening featuring a screening of the movie National Treasure capped off with a spectacular firework show celebrating Independence Day Weekend! Dutchess Stadium, 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls.

4th of July Fireworks at West Point, 8:30 p.m. While West Point will be hosting a fireworks display, the event is closed to the public but the display should be visible from other spots nearby.

Village of Coxsackie’s Fireworks Display, 8:30 p.m. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks display at Coxsackie-Athens High School (by the baseball field). Parking available in school parking lots and surrounding area. Grab the family and chairs and enjoy the night sky light up! 24 Sunset Blvd., Coxsackie; 518-731-2718.

Sunday, July 4

Highland Falls’ Annual 4th of July Firecracker 5K and Children’s Fun Run, 8 a.m. The race is 3.1 miles long and is a relatively flat fast course. All levels may participate. The starting line is at the Dunkin Donuts on Main St. The finish line will be at the corner of Mountain Ave. and Main St., Highland Falls. Evening event held from 5 p.m. – 10.pm. (see below).

Saugerties’ 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, 11 a.m. Parade steps off 11 a.m. along Washington Avenue, heading towards the Kiwanis Ice Arena. After the Saugerties Stallions baseball game, there will be a fireworks display at dusk, organized by the Lions Club at dusk. Cantine Field, Pavillion St., Saugerties; 845-246-9701, scampbell@villageofsaugerties.org.

Independence Day Loop Walk around Lake Maratanza at Sam’s Point. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Three-mile walk. Wear the proper hiking footwear, bring food and water. Meet at Sam’s Point Visitor Center, Rte. 52, Cragsmoor. $10 parking fee. Register by calling 845-647-7989.

Ellenville’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, 12 p.m. Arts & crafts and food at Liberty Square. Parade with floats and bands at noon. Fireworks 9:30p.m. Resnick Airport in Ellenville.

Independence Day at Clermont, 12 p.m. Family-friendly activities throughout the day, including demonstrations of historic sewing, paper cutting, and proper soldiering in the British army. No fireworks this year. Clermont State Historical Site, One Clermont Ave., Germantown; 518-537-4240.

New Windsor Cantonment & Knox’s Headquarters 4th of July Celebration, 1 p.m. From 2-4pm, learn about the disbandment of the Continental army encampment at New Windsor, in 1783. Admission is free. 374 Temple Hill Rd., New Windsor; 845-562-7141, ext. 22, parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/22/details.aspx.

Cornwall’s Fourth of July Parade, 1 p.m. An all-day celebration featuring a pet show, children’s activities, entertainment, parade, road race, pageant, concert and fireworks as well as the crafts fair. Parade will start in the village along Hudson St., finishing up at the shopping plaza.

Highland Falls’ 4th of July Old Fashion Celebration, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Parade of Roving International / National / Regional Performers, traditional fair food, local music, children’s games. Event held at 36 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls.

Town of Wallkill’s 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, 6 p.m. Featuring live music and DJ sets, on-site concessions and free grandstand seating or bring lawn blankets. Those looking for an Independence Day celebration can go to the fair starting at 6 p.m. The fairground’s Carpenter Ave. entrance will be closed at 8 p.m., Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. Orange County Fairgrounds, Wisner Ave., Middletown.

Windham’s Good Old Fashion 4th of July Celebration, 7 p.m. Parade steps off Route 296 to Main St. followed by fireworks at Windham Mountain Resort at dusk. Rain or shine. Windham Mountain Resort, 19 Resort Dr., Windham; 518-734-4170.

Rhinebeck’s Fireworks Display, 7 p.m. iHeartMedia of the Hudson Valley will broadcast synchronized patriotic music to the fireworks on several of their stations. Gates open to vehicles at each location at 7:30 pm. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Parking is limited at Dutchess County Fairgrounds to 3,000 cars. Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Rte. 9, Rhinebeck.

Axis-1, 7 p.m. Come rock out, enjoy great food and have a fantastic view of the fireworks along the Hudson River. $20 cover for the event. Please confirm your attendance, so we can let the club know how many people to expect. Pirates Canoe Club, Rivercrest Rd., Poughkeepsie.

Cairo’s 4th of July Celebration at the Park, 8:30 p.m. Music, craft and food vendors, and fireworks at dusk. Angelo Canna Park, Mountain Ave., Cairo; 518-622-3120.

Greenwood Lake’s Parade & Fireworks, 8:30 p.m. Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake.

Village of Tannersville’s 4th of July Celebration Fireworks, 9 p.m. Grab your chair and blanket and enjoy spectacular fireworks. Bring the whole family to enjoy! This event is sponsored by the Hunter Foundation. Colonial Country Club, 6245 Main St., Tannersville; 518-589-5850.

Saturday, July 10

Town of Plattekill’s Red, White & Blue Fireworks Celebration, 9 p.m. Bring the Family and picnic in the park. Fireworks at dark. Rain date is July 11. Thomas Felton Park, 11 Platura Rd., Modena.

Saturday, July 17

Freedom Fest Fireworks, 4 p.m. The 2021 Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and to those individuals who volunteered at the County’s vaccine distribution events earlier this year. The event will feature live music from Hillbilly Parade and a variety of food trucks. The gates will tentatively open at 4:00 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk. Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 State Route 416, Montgomery; 845-291-4000, orangecountygov.com.