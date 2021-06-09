Primary early voting locations in Ulster County announced

Voting in five Ulster County towns as well as parts of the City of Kingston begins Saturday, June 12, for Democratic voters to select candidates to hold the Democratic Party line in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Early voting will take place from Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 20 at the following locations:

• Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock.

• Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties.

• Kingston Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston.

• SUNY Ulster, Senate Gym, Room 132, 491 Cottekill Road, Stone Ridge.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12, 13, 19 and 20; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14, 16 and 18; and from noon to 8 p.m. on June 15 and 17. There will be no voting at the Saugerties Senior Center on Sunday, June 13.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the early polling sites.

On Tuesday, June 22, eligible voters must vote at their regular polling site, except in Gardiner, where voters will go to the Gardiner Town Hall. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on absentee voting, visit elections.ulstercountyny.gov/absentee-ballots-info/.