Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair is back, celebrating 40th anniversary

Since its inception in 1982, the Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair has bookended the summer season in the Hudson Valley. But it has been nearly two years since juried artists and makers from the Hudson Valley and beyond gathered underneath the Shawangunk Ridge in New Paltz to share their creations with the public. After 76 shows (and one unexpected pandemic), the fair returns this Memorial Day weekend. Hours are Saturday, and Sunday, May 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voted #2 Contemporary Craft Show nationwide by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the festival features around 150 carefully curated exhibitors, most of whom have been absent from the show scene since 2019. The many shuttered months granted these makers unprecedented studio time to hone new skills, experiment with new techniques and imagine new themes.

The holiday weekend will be replete with handcrafted goods in over ten media categories. Visitors will discover uncommon, standout finds for the home, body and beyond – from wearable art like statement jewelry and hand-sewn totes to home staples like wall art and hand-thrown porcelain table settings to large-scale garden sculptures and fountains, Adirondack chairs and everything in between.

Also featured will be ongoing craft demonstrations, a variety of small-batch artisanal and eat-on-site foods and local wine, brews and spirits. Live entertainment rounds out this broad celebration of handmade. And the youngest fairgoers (and their parents) will appreciate a complimentary drop-off supervised crafts tent, brimming with a wide range of both expected and unlikely materials.

Due to the mass-vaccination center at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, the Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair Spring Show will temporarily move across the street to the Field of Dreams Park. Longtime visitors needn’t worry about a venue change, as directions to the fair are unchanged, and parking continues to take place on the Fairgrounds lot. While the festival’s entrance is just a short walk from the parking area, those visitors requiring additional assistance can hop on an open-air trolley (handicapped parking will also be available on-site).

This market will follow all guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health for low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

Presale tickets are encouraged but not required. For additional information, visit www.quailhollow.com.