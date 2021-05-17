Saugerties Police arrest accused dognapper

On Wednesday, May 12, a town resident reported to the Saugerties Police Department that his dog had been stolen from his farm on John Shults Road in the Town of Saugerties.

Through the use of social media post reporting the theft of the canine, the resident received a report on Friday, May 14 that his canine and alleged perpetrator were spotted on Commons Lane in Barclay Heights.

The resident located the alleged dognapper on Commons Lane and contacted police.

Officers identified the perpetrator as 18-year-old Oscar Marcos of Spring Valley.

Marcos works as a delivery driver. When questioned, police say Marcos admitted that he was in the area of the complainant’s residence making a delivery when he spotted the dog.

Marcos stated that he took the canine because he wanted to give it to his girlfriend as a gift.

He was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police headquarters on the misdemeanor charges of Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and released on an appearance ticket.