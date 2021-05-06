Saugerties school budget ups taxes 2.2 percent; school board incumbents unopposed

Saugerties school budget comes in at $66.5 million

School officials in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) are presenting a $66,536,965 proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of 0.098 percent over the 2020-21 plan. The proposal includes a property tax levy of $41,522,330, an increase of 2.19 percent, the maximum allowed under the state cap for the district.

Three incumbents on the Saugerties District’s Board of Education will run unopposed in their reelection bids on May 18

Three incumbents on the Saugerties Central School District’s Board of Education will run unopposed in their reelection bids after the petition deadline passed with no new candidates on Monday, April 19. School board president Bob Thomann, vice-president James Mooney and fellow trustee Raymond Maclary will seek reelection on Tuesday, May 18.

Of the three uncontested incumbent trustees, only Thomann responded to a brief questionnaire before Hudson Valley One went to print.

Bob Thomann first joined the school board in 2011, taking a year off after his first term before running for reelection in the 2015-16 school year. He’s seeking a third consecutive three year term, his fourth overall.

Thomann has served as board president during tumultuous times, even before a Covid-19 pandemic that’s had a major impact on education since March 2020. Seth Turner, who’d served as superintendent in the district since 2009, announced his departure from Saugerties in June 2018 to take a similar job at the Amagansett Union Free School District on Long Island, a move that resulted in a complete overhaul of the district administration. Thomann was president during the year-long search that resulted in Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt joining the district in July 2019.

Thomann also chaired the Community Relations Committee, which he recommended to the district in an effort to foster a better relationship with the community at large. As a result, the district developed a Facebook page, opened an Instagram account and sent out community surveys and hosted town hall meetings; once the goals of that committee had been met, Thomann suggested they disband.

As president of the school board, Thomann is a member of all committees. “My concentration has been with the Facilities Committee as of late because that is the committee that is overseeing the implementation of the (districtwide) capital project,” Thomann said. “I feel an obligation to see that the project is successfully implemented since the community voted to adopt the project in December.”

