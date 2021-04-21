Saugerties gets a new traffic light at Thruway entrance

A new traffic signal at the New York State Thruway entrance off Route 32 controls the entry, exit and passing by at Thruway interchange 20 southbound on Route 32 in Saugerties. The intersection has created a dangerous clash between traffic leaving the Thruway and traffic on Route 32, which had been uncontrolled. Officials from the Town of Saugerties, Centerville Fire District, Ulster County Transportation Safety Council and the New York State Department of Transportation all pressed for the light, which Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello said has been “a dangerous intersection for a very long time.” The intersection was previously served by a flashing yellow light.

An announcement on the town web page reads: “Today is a good day for Saugerties. After many years of working to improve the Route 32 and Thruway interchange (southbound Thruway exit) we have now received a traffic signal that will hopefully lower the number of accidents at that intersection. Supervisor Costello and the Saugerties Town Board would like to thank the collaborative efforts of the NY State DOT, the Centerville Fire District, as well as Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and his staff.”