Woman dies after jump from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

On Monday, March 8, the New York State Police along with the town of Ulster Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, town of Red Hook Police Department, and the Rhinebeck Fire Department, responded to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a suicide at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Investigation discovered Nicole H. Gill, 53, of Red Hook, jumped from the bridge and was found deceased by responding fire department members.

At this time all evidence is consistent with a suicide.