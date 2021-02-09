Cahill to honor Kingston restaurant’s 50th anniversary

On Saturday, February 13, Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill (D-Ulster, Dutchess) will present a proclamation honoring Eddy’s Restaurant in Kingston New York commemorating 50 years of family ownership. The event will be held in front of the restaurant located at 742 Broadway in Kingston, beginning promptly 10 a.m. All loyal patrons, friends and family are welcome to attend.

“Opened in 1971 by Eudocious “Eddy” Constantinou and his son-in-law Chris Millouras, Eddy’s has been a staple of the Kingston community providing a great and inviting atmosphere for casual dining, family gatherings and good conversation,” reads a release from the assemblyman’s office. “Eddy’s has served the same style of home-cooked whole turkey daily since first opening the doors to the public operating seven days a week, 52 weeks a year for the first 48 years of being in business.”

Advertisement

Participants attending the ceremony are encouraged to remain spaced at least six feet apart and must wear masks. As an alternative to in person attendance, the presentation will also be live-streamed on Facebook, available at facebook.com/AssemblymanCahill.

“Eddy’s Restaurant stands as an example that hard work, perseverance and dedication can lead to a lifetime of happiness and build a foundation to grow a thriving business that can withstand the test of time. As we gather to celebrate the 50th year of Eddy’s being in business, we can also reflect on the role that naturalized immigrants play in our communities.” said Assemblymember Cahill. “Eddy, Chris and the whole Millouras family are the embodiment of those values.”