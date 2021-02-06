Shots fired from one car at another in Kingston

Yesterday at around 9 a.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to the area of Franklin Street and Prospect Street for a reported shots fired.

According to police, an individual in a black four-door Volkswagen Passat travelling down Franklin Street (from Broadway towards Prospect Street) was seen leaning out the passenger side window shooting a firearm at a blue four-door Honda Accord that was following. The Passat was last seen turning right onto Prospect Street. (The Kingston Library sits at this intersection.) The Honda was last seen going through the stop sign at Franklin Street towards Clinton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on the department’s Tipline at 845-331-4499.