Film about Esopus Creek streaming for a limited time

Water Keeps Time, a documentary about the Esopus Creek directed by Katie Cokinos and Guy Reed, is available to view on the Shout Out Saugerties website (and below) through December 31, 2020.

About 30 minutes long, the film details the history and ecology of the lower portion of the creek, with a focus on Saugerties, where the Esopus meets the Hudson. Sweeping overhead shots of the creek and surrounding woodlands, as well as historic postcards and paintings, help illustrate interviews with a dozen or so local historians, artists, naturalists, and others whose lives and work have brought them into contact with and contemplation of the creek.