Saugerties cancels Christmas Candy Run due to virus

The Village of Saugerties will not have its usual Christmas candy run this year, trustee Brian Martin reported at the village board meeting. The fire department Santa Claus will ride through the village, but will not make stops or hand out candy, Martin said.

“On Saturday, December 19 they will escort Santa through the village like they did the Easter Bunny — on a truck, and there will be no stopping and no candy given out. We couldn’t find a way to make it safe for the guys and safe for the public.”

While people have said other departments are having candy runs, Martin said some of them have trailers that can be pulled by fire engines. “We don’t have a trailer that can be pulled by a fire engine, so we can’t do that,” he said.