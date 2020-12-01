Kingston launches Covid-19 rental assistance program

Applications are now being accepted for new program targeted toward low-income families in the city of Kingston who have lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic will provide up to $3,000 in rental assistance over three months.

Assistance will be prioritized for families and for households earning 60 percent area median income (AMI) or less (see chart below).

The Kingston Rental Assistance Program anticipates serving between 20-25 households. Payments will be made directly to landlords for rental arrears and assistance can’t exceed base rent amount in lease. The program is a partnership between the city of Kingston and RUPCO.

Application eligibility:

Must be a current renter residing in the city of Kingston

Household income limits are listed below. Those earning at or below 60 percent AMI will be prioritized.

Proof of loss or reduction of income related to COVID-19 is required

A lease or rental agreement is required

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 80% AMI $46,900 $53,600 $60,300 $66,950 $72,350 60% AMI $35,160 $40,200 $45,240 $50,220 $54,220

Anticipating a high demand for rental assistance, RUPCO will complete a lottery to determine who receives assistance.

Applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and ending Thursday, December 31, 2020. Starting on December 1, application forms will be available at www.rupco.org Paper copies will be available in RUPCO’s lobby at 289 Fair Street.

“The city is pleased to provide this funding, which will be crucial for renters who have been negatively affected by COVID,” said Mayor Steve Noble. “It is so important that we protect all of our residents when the statewide eviction moratorium ends and we hope the Rental Assistance Program will prevent anyone from losing their home.”

Kathy Germain, Vice President of Housing Services states, “RUPCO understands that many renters and landlords have been impacted by COVID. Our agency knows there are many households struggling as a result of the pandemic. We are happy to partner with the City to administer this program and we will continue to seek resources to assist renters and homeowners.”

All applicants and landlords will be notified by Thursday, January 14, 2021. Those selected will be required to supply additional landlord documentation by Monday, January 25, 2021 before funding will be issued. Funding for the Rental Assistance Program comes from the Community Development Block Grant Program’s Coronavirus Response Grants (CDBG-CV), a part of the Federal Government’s CARES Act. Additional funding may be available for a second round of rental assistance, at which time those on the waitlist will be contacted and served in lottery order.