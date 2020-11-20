Woodstock officials want more transparency from businesses on Covid positives

Two Woodstock CVS employees have tested positive for Covid-19, Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna said at last week’s town board meeting. One employee last worked in the Woodstock store on October 31 and the other on November 1.

Initially, corporate policy prevented store management from providing information. After communication with the town, the CVS corporate offices provided information about the two cases.

“Moving forward, they agreed to be more transparent about letting us know,” McKenna said.

The supervisor complimented other businesses, including Silvia and Dixon Roadside — two restaurants that closed after employees tested positive — for their transparency in communicating their situation to the public.

Colony Woodstock, which has reinvented itself as an outdoor beer garden, announced that it was closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution, although none of its employees have tested positive.

As the Covid cases rise in the county, the town has reverted to the closed-door policy it implemented in the beginning of the outbreak this spring. Town offices will be open by appointment only, but will remain available by phone or email during regular hours, McKenna said.

“We implore folks to wear masks, socially distance and wash your hands. Please be safe,” reads a post on the town’s Facebook page.