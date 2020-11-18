Vincent Paone is recognized as Ulster County Veteran of the Month

Vincent Paone is Ulster County Veteran of the Month/ During a ceremony on Veterans Day. County Executive Pat Ryan and veterans services director Mark Cozzupoli, held a private lunch with Paone at Little Italy in Kingston to recognize him for his service.

“As the county executive and as a combat veteran, it is a privilege to recognize the hard work of veterans all across Ulster County,” Ryan said. “It was an honor to sit down with Vincent Paone to share stories about our military experiences and to thank him for his truly heroic service to our nation.”

Paone, a Woodstock resident, flew over 700 combat missions. He worked after leaving the military on the railroad and eventually started his own electrical business..

On March 26, 1969, Paone was awarded the Silver Star for his courageous actions after his helicopter was shot out of the sky by the Viet Cong. With ammunition exploding around him and fuel flooding the area, Paone dragged a hose to the crashed helicopter, dispersing leaking flames away from the sparks flying dangerously close to him and his wounded soldiers. He then helped free a fellow soldier pinned under the aircraft and assisted in rescuing another, saving both of their lives.

To make a nomination for Ulster County Veteran of the month, email Mark Cozzupoli at mcoz@co.ulster.ny.us.