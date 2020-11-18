Saugerties Lions Club’s annual holiday fundraiser

The Saugerties Lions Club’s annual November auction, one of its main fundraisers, is cancelled this year due to Covid-19. “That said, programs still have to be funded and needs still have to be met,” said Fran Andreassen. The club serves the local community through various projects and donations that benefit individuals, charities and local benevolent organizations. The club’s goal for 2020 is to raise $20,000.

If you would like to make a donation, please send as check to the Saugerties Lions Club, P.O. Box 32, Saugerties.“While Covid has changed how we live, it has not changed who we are and what we do,” said Andreassen. “We are Lions. We serve.”