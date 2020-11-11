Two Woodstock restaurants close following positive Covid tests

Dixon Roadside on Tinker Street and Silvia on Mill Hill Road opted to close this week following positive Covid-19 test results.

In the case of Dixon Roadside, the positive test came from “someone who was inside” the restaurant on Monday evening, November 9. According to a message posted to the restaurant’s web page, “We have decided that the best decision for the safety of our staff, guests, and [community] is to close so that we can have the restaurant professionally cleaned and allow enough time for all of our staff to be tested or self quarantine.” The message states that the restaurant would like to reopen by November 19 if further tests come back negative.

Silvia closed November 8 after learning a staff member tested positive. According to a message posted to Facebook, that staff member had last worked November 5, and was asymptomatic then and continues not to exhibit any symptoms. As with Dixon Roadside, all employees will be tested. Silvia didn’t offer a planned re-opening date, saying on November 8 that it would be closed for “the next few days” and would post updates when it reopened.

The restaurant’s closures come as cases and hospitalizations are rising in Ulster County, prompting County Executive Pat Ryan to call for residents to adopt the vigilance exhibited in the spring at the height of the outbreak to blunt the impact of a second wave.

Dixon Roadside’s message: