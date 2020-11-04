Woodstock Library vote too close to call

Woodstock Library officials will need to wait for absentee ballots to find out if voters approved a $5.8 million bond for a new 12,500-square-foot library.

Election night results show the bond down 78 votes and too close to call with 1581 Yes and 1659 No. The tally includes early voting results.

“We want to thank everyone who voted in this record turnout,” library board president Dorothea Marcus said. “We anxiously await the final tally after the absentee ballots are counted next week.”

The library is counting on 908 absentee ballots received as of November 3. A vast majority of those, 682, are from Democrats.

Canvassing of absentee ballots begins next week. Those sent in the mail must be postmarked November 3 and received November 10.