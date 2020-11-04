Judge Claudia Andreassen wins in Saugerties

Claudia Andreassen, running for her third term as Saugerties Town Justice, won handily on Election Day, with a total of 2,796 votes — 63 percent of the total — to Stan O’Dell’s 1,447, or 32.8 percent. The results were unofficial as of press time.

Andreassen received 2,487 votes on the Democratic line and 309 on the Green Party line. O’Dell received 980 votes on the Working Families line, 445 on the Independence Party line and 22 on the SAM Party line.

A third candidate, Jay Carr, received 158 votes on the Libertarian Party line.