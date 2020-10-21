“Pooches & Pumpkins” at Stone Ridge Orchard

The first annual “Pooches & Pumpkins,” a socially distanced Halloween farm event for the whole family and their canines, kicks off on Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stone Ridge Orchard. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for the festivities, which will include socially distanced blanket bingo, a magic show, pumpkin painting and a pumpkin patch, pet and kid’s costume contests, pet photos, visit with the ducks and “Balki” the pig.

Visitors can hike up to the 300-year-old oak tree high atop the sprawling 115-acre farm with a view of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills and breathe in the fresh fall air or relax in their ten-foot spaced field pods near the farmhouse.

Food and beverages for sale include wood-fired farm ingredient pizza, plus cider, cider donuts, apples, apple pies and tarts from the adjacent farm market. The local food truck favorite Farmers & Chefs will be offering a farm-fresh menu. Pending availability and weather conditions, apple-picking may still be possible.

Prohibition Distillery will provide hand sanitizer stations, and additional PPE will be available for anyone who needs it. When purchasing tickets online, all attendees must sign the health affidavit to gain admittance into the event to allow contact tracing.

The experience is free for kids under five, $5 for kids six and up, and $10 for adults. The orchard is at 3012 State Route 213 in Stone Ridge. For information, visit stoneridgeorchard.com or call 687-2587.