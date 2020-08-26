HVP maestro Randall Craig Fleischer dies

Randall Craig Fleischer, maestro of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic (HVP), passed away suddenly on Wednesday night, August 19 at his home in Los Angeles. Said Chris Silva, executive director of the Bardavon. “He was the heart and soul of the HVP, and we send deepest condolences to his family and to all those in this community who, like all at the Bardavon/HVP, are devastated by this loss.”

Fleischer became music director of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in 1992. He had an active guest conducting career with many major orchestras in the United States and internationally. Additionally, he was also music director of the Anchorage Symphony and Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

Fleischer studied with Leonard Bernstein as a conducting fellow at Tanglewood in 1989. He served as the assistant conductor of the American Symphony Orchestra from 1986 to 1989.