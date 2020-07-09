Ulster County encourages all residents to get tested for Covid-19

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan declared July 12-19 “Get Tested Week.” The initiative aims to encourage county residents to get tested for COVID-19. “Anyone and everyone is eligible and encouraged to get tested,” said Ryan.

“As we see cases continue to rise, it is critical that we remain vigilant and encourage all residents to get tested,” County Executive Ryan said. “Getting testing is safe, easy, and free. ‘Get Tested Week’ serves as a call-to-action for Ulster County residents to not wait to get tested, but to visit one of the many locations around the county now.”

Ryan said during his Facebook Live update today that around 500-1000 tests are now being done daily, but the county has the capacity for more. He said it was “critical” to continue to increase testing as more residents return to work because widespread testing can help identify clusters of cases before they spread.

Residents can find information about their nearest testing location and both walk-in testing sites and mobile testing sites by visiting ulstercountyny.gov/get-tested.

There are currently 137 active cases of COVID-19 and 87 fatalities in Ulster County.

For additional information about COVID-19 visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/ coronavirus

Ulster County COVID-19 Hotline: 845-443-8888