New Paltz’s highway department will be repairing Butterville Road, Gatehouse Road and North Ohioville Road from VanAlst north to the town line from July 21 to 23. Workers will be doing patch paving and the chip and fog seal. Motorists should avoid traveling these roads on those dates to avoid getting material on their vehicles. If they must travel on those roads, it is recommended that they travel at a very low rate of speed.

For information, call Dawn at the highway department at 255-5050.