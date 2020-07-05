Father and son die in house fire in the Town of Shawangunk

Members of the Ulster County sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal house fire in the Town of Shawangunk.

Multiple fire, police and EMS personnel responded to 550 Burnt Meadow Road for a 911 call for a house fire today at approximately 12:30 a.m. Initial responders discovered a nine-year-old girl outside the home, who had been pushed out a window to safety by her father, later identified as Joseph J. Hull, 50. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Hull remained in the residence to locate his other child, Joseph D. Hull, 7. Firefighters were eventually able to locate and remove them both from the residence. They were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, where they were later pronounced dead.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, however foul play is not currently suspected.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, Town of Shawangunk Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, fire companies from Shawangunk Valley, Walker Valley, Gardiner and Modena, as well as Mobile Life Support Services and New Paltz Rescue Squad.