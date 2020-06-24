Everything is now open at Mohonk Preserve

Mohonk Preserve has completed its phased reopening with the opening of the Coxing Trailhead and resumption of rock climbing, bouldering and horseback riding.

The Coxing Trailhead opened on Friday, June 19, completing the phased reopening of all trailheads at the Preserve. Climbing, bouldering and horseback riding were also reintroduced on June 19 for members and June 22 for day-use visitors.

“Since our phased reopening began on May 20, we have experienced an unprecedented surge in visitation and have been actively expanding our capacity by hiring and training new trailhead staff and engaging volunteers to help with parking and visitor management,” said Mohonk Preserve president and CEO Kevin Case. “With these additional resources in place, we are confident that we can safely welcome members and visitors back to the Preserve’s cliffs, carriage roads and trails.”

All Mohonk Preserve trailheads are open daily at 7 a.m. for members and 9 a.m. for day-use visitors. Trailhead parking lots are closed and locked at 7 p.m. The Preserve’s Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For a full list of the Preserve’s COVID-19 Visitation Protocols, visit https://www.mohonkpreserve.org/visit/.