Mid-Hudson Region set to enter phase III of reopening on Tuesday

For the first time in three months, local residents will be able to enjoy a sit-down indoor restaurant meal, and visit a nail salon or spa. The Mid-Hudson region, which includes the counties of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester, will enter phase III of reopening tomorrow, June 23.

“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Governor Cuomo said today. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”

Restaurant capacity is limited to 50 percent and parties must be able to keep at least six-feet apart.

In addition, gatherings of up to 25 people (up from 10) will be allowed.

Here are some of the most recent charts showing cases in Ulster County:

Active cases over time

Cases by town

In other news, many local libraires, including Elting in New Paltz, Woodstock and Saugerties libraries, are offering curbside pickup starting either today or tomorrow.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will be providing an update on the local Covid-19 situation tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Facebook.