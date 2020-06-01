This year’s Ulster County Fair called off due to virus concerns

The Ulster County Fair won’t be happening this year, according to organizers. Here’s the announcement:

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, its impact on community health and well-being, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Ulster County Fair until August 3-7, 2021.

Your safety is and always will be our highest priority, so it became clear that postponement was the only choice after our team spent countless hours exploring every possible option.

The impact will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for our concessionaires, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors, Klein’s Entertainment and our Carnival Provider, Dreamland Amusements. Most of all, we will miss our young exhibitors and our 4-H family who prepare all year for the fair.

We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Ulster County. Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.