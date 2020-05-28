Arts notes (5/28/20)

Plein air in Garrison

The Hudson Highlands Plein Air Painters, hosted by Friedrike Merck, will convene (at a safe distance) on the last Saturday of the month, starting May 30 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The first gathering will be at Garrison’s Landing. Future locations will be determined. Everyone participating is required to wear masks and to honor social-distance recommendations.

Hudson Highlands welcomes all independent painters. Details are developing to add a gallery of works created by this group for sale at www.garrisonartcenter.org/. There is no fee, but registration is appreciated; email your contact information to info@garrisonartcenter.org.

Metzner virtual book launch

A virtual book launch for Jim Metzner’s new novel Sacred Mounds will be held on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Stone Ridge Library. The event will be presented in Zoom and on Facebook Live. Details for joining the event will be available on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Advertisement

In his work of magical realism and historical fantasy, Metzner weaves the story of Salvador Samuels, swept back to pre-colonial times, who finds himself walking in the moccasins of a blind Indian, Skyfisher, who has, in turn, been transported into Salvador’s body in present-day America. These two men try to find a way to save our planet and ultimately return home.

Home for Salvador Samuels is the Hudson Valley, and some local spots are mentioned in the narrative — including the Egg’s Nest Café. Guests for the event include Hutke Fields, principal chief of the Natchez Nation, and local musician Tim Hill, who will perform his original song, “Sacred Ground.”

Center for Photography spring affair

The Center for Photography has announced its spring affair, a print sale and exhibition fundraiser curated by Ruben Natal-San Miguel.

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming,” Pablo Neruda said. It’d one of the inspirations for this exhibition. Spring is coming, spring is coming, spring is here.

Spring Affair brings together over 120 photographs inspired by themes of spring, hope and renewal. Proceeds will benefit the artists, the curator and the Center’s programs. This fundraiser includes gallery-edition prints by Andrea Blanch, Larry Fink, Nan Goldin, Cig Harvey, Ryan McGinley, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Ruben Natal-San Miguel and Lissa Rivera. The Artsy store will go online next week.

There’ll also be a special edition of small prints by a line-up of contemporary photographers. Prints in the special edition sell for $100 each and are printed 6 x 6” (paper size) in an edition of five.

Participating artists include Keliy Anderson-Staley, Susan Anthony, Nancy Baron, Juliana Beasley, Jonathan Blaustein, Mark Bussell, Robert Calafiore, Virgil DiBiase, Nina Doran, Jade Doskow, Jon Feinstein, Aaron Fineman, Matthew Finley, Lola Flash, Christine Foster, Ángel Franco, Kymberli Ghee, Erik Hanson, Daesha Devón Harris, Naomi Harris, Jessica Hines, Nancy Grace Horton, Ellen Jantzen, Dave Jordano, Mark Kalan, Dina Kantor, Jessica Kaufman, Susan Keiser, R. J. Kern, Michael Knauth, Panos Lambrou, Karine Laval, Honey Lazar, Andrew Littlefield, Sherri Littlefield, Jennifer Loeber, Beth Maier, GD McClintock, Eric McNatt, Dana Miller, Hye-Ryoung Min, Jan Nagle, Ruben Natal-San Miguel, Leah Oates, Nancy Oliveri, Rachel Papo, Kelvyn Peralta, Mark Peterson, Justine Reyes, Miriam Romais, Leslie Rosenthal, Russ Rowland, Daryl-Ann Saunders, Aline Smithson, Brea Souders, Savannah Spirit, M Charlene Stevens, Linda Troeller and Nichole Washington.

At a time when the cultural community is hurting, these fundraisers offer expressions of hope, caring and direct support to artists and art venues.

For additional information, email info@cpw.org.

Curbside service starts at the Red Hook Public Library

Curbside service will start at the Red Hook Public Library on Monday, June 1 at noon.

Library patrons may begin ordering materials via an online form or by talking to staff members on the phone. All staff have been trained in the safe handling of materials, using PPE and the importance of maintaining social distance. Items available will include books, magazines, CDs and DVDs. Patrons will also have the option for staff to select materials for them based on their interests. Pickup will be contactless.

The library is gradually moving towards restoration of its regular level of service. Each phase will bring new challenges and additional procedures to keep staff and patrons safe. More information is available at www.redhooklibrary.org.